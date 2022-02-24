Springs Window Fashions Acquires NuLEDs - A Leading North American Power-over-Ethernet Technology Provider

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Springs Window Fashions (Springs), a leading global provider of custom window coverings, announced today that it has acquired the assets of NuLEDs to strengthen its position in the Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) shade market.

NuLEDs' PoE technology has been applied in automated commercial building applications across North America and internationally.

"NuLEDs brings intellectual property that presents a unique opportunity for Springs, under its Mecho commercial brand, to further expand its leadership position in automated shade systems," said Eric Jungbluth, President and CEO of Springs. "NuLEDs technology and the NuLEDs team significantly enhance our ability to integrate with the other components of a facility, including lighting, to maximize building energy efficiency and the quality of the work environment."

"We are excited by the opportunity to apply our technologies within Mecho and facilitate leading edge automated shading capabilities in a PoE eco-system," said Chris Isaacson, founder of NuLEDs.

Springs is the market leader in the commercial channel, selling high quality and technologically advanced products under the Mecho and SWFcontract brands. Springs is also the market leader for custom window treatments in the U.S. retail channel, where its Bali brand is sold in major retailers such as The Home Depot and Lowe's. Additionally, its Graber brand is a leading brand in the independent residential dealer channel.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

