

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $239.12 million, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $308.71 million, or $3.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235.10 million or $2.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $3.28 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $239.12 Mln. vs. $308.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.00 vs. $3.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.87 -Revenue (Q4): $3.28 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.



