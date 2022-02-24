Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Jordan Trimble will be presenting on March 2nd at 3:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Jordan Trimble

604-687-3376

info@skyharbourltd.com

https://skyharbourltd.com/