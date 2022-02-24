Taoglas, a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world, today announced the appointment of Karen Armstrong as Vice President of Sales for Custom IoT in North America. Karen will be focused on leading the business development team expansion into North America for custom IoT design and production services.

Karen has dedicated more than 25 years to leading large multi-billion dollar corporations in executive positions such as VP of sales and Director of Sales North America. Prior to joining Taoglas, Karen was the Executive Director of Sales North America for Advantech Ltd. While at Advantech Karen served as one of 12 executives on the Global Smart City and IoT Steering Committee, providing innovative direction for the Global Smart City and IoT efforts. As a strategist and accessible leader, Karen is known for driving growth and profitability with expertise in developing and delivering technology solutions for diverse vertical markets. She has a wealth of experience with high tech automation products, as well as full custom design systems for OEMs, end users and industrial capital equipment applications. She has sold a variety of highly customized IoT Solutions to vertical markets including smart city, automotive, general industry OEMs, transportation, medical and pharmaceuticals, mining and oil, food and beverage and power distribution applications

"We are growing our custom IoT presence in North America in response to the market demand. We deliver dedicated IoT software and hardware solutions on time, the first time for leading technology enterprises. I am delighted to welcome Karen to the team, her deep technical knowledge, enthusiasm and vast experience in the technology sector is a valuable addition to Taoglas as we now provide localized service to our North American customers," said Ronan Quinlan, Co-Founder and Joint CEO of Taoglas.

Speaking of her appointment, Karen commented, "I'm very excited to be joining the Taoglas team at this pivotal moment of growth. We are seeing a significant increase in the demand for advanced IoT development, across a number of sectors in Industry and Smart Cities and I'm delighted to lead this engagement for Taoglas in the region among our new and existing customer base. It is really challenging for companies these days to develop the whole technology stack in-house, our large and experienced engineering and programme management teams complement our customers' own tech teams to deliver accelerated timelines for launch."

IoT Analytics forecasts the number of connected IoT devices to grow to 27 billion by 2025, more than double what it is today. This growth is fueled by a massive demand for development support of new solutions using IoT as well as the upgrading of legacy products. Almost all sectors are seeing accelerated innovation in this space, from connected health and micro-mobility to waste and asset management. Taoglas' worldwide team of engineers have unique expertise in hardware and cloud-based software development combining edge compute, cloud, AI, connectivity, machine vision, positioning and navigation. These are required capabilities for developing a wide variety of next generation solutions. Combining this with Taoglas' 20+ years of manufacturing and supply chain management experience, the company is well positioned as a full service provider and trusted partner for all custom IoT requirements.

ABOUT TAOGLAS

Taoglas is a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world. Our solutions include advanced components and technologies and help OEMs, enterprises, and communities to resolve the complexities of bringing digital transformation solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Focused on best-in-class, high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies, Taoglas has unique expertise in integrating and commercializing highly complex technology solutions. We utilize this expertise for our home-grown connected smart services such as Taoglas Waste Insights, as well as being a trusted advisor to OEMs and enterprises regardless of where they are on their digital transformation journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas has proven expertise across the transportation, waste management, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries. To learn more visit taoglas.com.

