----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Property & Casualty Reinsurance (P&C Re) net income of USD 2.1 billion; combined ratio of 97.1% andnormalised1 combined ratio of 94.7%, in line with full-year target . Life & Health Reinsurance (L&H Re) net loss of USD 523 million; excluding COVID-19 losses, net income ofUSD 1.1 billion . Corporate Solutions net income of USD 578 million; combined ratio of 90.6% and normalised combined ratioof 95.0%, surpassing <97% target . Strong return on investments (ROI) of 3.2% . Excluding COVID-19 losses, Group net income of USD 3.0 billion and return on equity (ROE) of 11.6% . P&C Re increased premium volume by 6% in the January 2022 renewals and achieved price increases of 4% . Very strong capital position with a Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio around the mid-point of the200-250% target range as of 1 January 2022 . Board of Directors to propose a stable dividend of CHF 5.90 per share at the Annual General Meeting on13 April 2022 . Swiss Re targets Group ROE of 10%2 in 2022 and 14% in 2024

Zurich, 25 February 2022 - Swiss Re reported a net income of USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and an ROE of 5.7%, driven by the remarkable performance of its property and casualty businesses. Based on the Group's very strong capital position and positive earnings outlook, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 5.90 per share. In addition, Swiss Re announced new ambitious segment targets and aims to increase Group ROE to 10% in 2022 and 14% in 2024.

Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said: '2021 marked an important turning point for Swiss Re. Despite still major COVID-19 impacts and a high occurrence of large natural catastrophe events throughout the year, we rebounded to a USD 1.4 billion profit. We have worked hard to strengthen business performance, with a rigorous focus on portfolio quality and underwriting excellence. Our 2021 results are a testament to these efforts, and we are convinced our performance will continue to improve.'

Swiss Re significantly improves profitability despite COVID-19 impacts

Swiss Re reported a net income of USD 1.4 billion and an ROE of 5.7% for 2021, considerably rebounding from a net loss of USD 878 million in 2020. This result was achieved as the Group absorbed large natural catastrophe losses of USD 2.4 billion across its businesses as well as total COVID-19-related claims of USD 2.0 billion. The vast majority of the COVID-19 losses originated in the L&H Re business, while impacts on the property and casualty businesses were minimal. Excluding the impacts of COVID-19, Swiss Re's net income was USD 3.0 billion, which is an increase of 39%.

Swiss Re continued to grow all its businesses, increasing net premiums earned and fee income for the Group by 4.8% compared with the previous year to USD 42.7 billion in 2021.

Return on investments of 3.2% in 2021 was driven by recurring income and significant equity valuation gains. The Group continues to manage its investment portfolio with a focus on the delivery of sustainable income.

Swiss Re maintained its very strong capital position throughout 2021, and its Group SST ratio was around the mid-point of the 200-250% target range as of 1 January 2022.

P&C Re reports strong profit, reflecting improved portfolio quality

In 2021, P&C Re reported a net income of USD 2.1 billion, compared with a net loss of USD 247 million in 2020. The 2021 result reflects the improved quality of the portfolio and rate increases, as well as favourable investment results. P&C Re's net premiums earned grew by 5.3% to USD 21.9 billion, supported by continued price improvements, disciplined underwriting as well as favourable foreign exchange developments.

The business absorbed large natural catastrophe losses of USD 2.1 billion in 2021, mainly relating to Hurricane Ida and the floods in Europe in the third quarter, as well as the US winter storm Uri in the first quarter.

The combined ratio improved markedly to 97.1% for 2021 from 109.0% in 2020. On a normalised basis, P&C Re achieved a combined ratio of 94.7%, in line with its target of less than 95% for the full year.

Successful January P&C Re renewals

P&C Re renewed contracts with USD 8.9 billion in premium volume on 1 January 2022. This represents a 6% volume increase compared with the business that was up for renewal. Strong growth was achieved in property and specialty lines, with natural catastrophe-related premium volume up by 24%. P&C Re achieved a price increase of 4% in this renewal round. This fully offset more conservative loss assumptions, which reflect a prudent view on inflation and other changes in exposure.

L&H Re remains impacted by significant COVID-19 losses, while it continues to improve underlying profitability

L&H Re reported a net loss of USD 523 million for 2021, down from a net income of USD 71 million in 2020, as the business incurred substantially higher COVID-19-related claims of almost USD 2 billion. These losses were primarily driven by the heightened COVID-19-related mortality rates in the US and reflected the spike in infection rates at the beginning of the year as well as during the third and fourth quarters.

Net premiums earned and fee income increased by 7.1% to USD 14.9 billion at improved margins in 2021, primarily driven by large transactions and favourable foreign exchange developments.

Excluding COVID-19 losses, L&H Re improved net income by 26% to USD 1.1 billion in 2021. This reflects the good underwriting performance across all regions, favourable investment results and positive one-off effects from in-force management actions.

Corporate Solutions surpasses 2021 normalised combined ratio target

Corporate Solutions reported a strong net income of USD 578 million in 2021, compared with a net loss of USD 467 million in 2020, as the Business Unit continued to benefit from decisive strategic actions and ongoing price increases. The business successfully absorbed large natural catastrophe losses of USD 345 million, mainly relating to Uri, Hurricane Ida and the tornadoes that affected the central US in early December, as well as large man-made losses of USD 249 million.

Net premiums earned grew by 6.5% to USD 5.3 billion. This was driven by further rate increases in the context of the continued focus on underwriting quality, selective new business growth as well as an improved customer and broker distribution franchise. Favourable foreign exchange developments further helped offset the impact of the previous portfolio pruning actions. Corporate Solutions achieved risk-adjusted price increases of 12%3 for the year.

The Business Unit improved its combined ratio to 90.6% for 2021, compared with 115.5% for 2020. This was the result of disciplined underwriting, strict expense management, continued rate increases and favourable prior-year development. With a normalised combined ratio of 95.0% for the full year, Corporate Solutions surpassed its target of less than 97% in 2021.

iptiQ continues dynamic growth

iptiQ continued to successfully grow its business in 2021, increasing its in-force policies by 144% year on year to more than 1.6 million. Gross premiums written for the core business rose by 95% from the previous year to USD 723 million, with good contributions across all markets and particularly from its property and casualty business in the EMEA region, which was launched in 2020.

Paul Murray appointed CEO Reinsurance Asia and Regional President Paul Murray has been appointed CEO Reinsurance Asia, Regional President and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 April 2022. He will succeed Russell Higginbotham, who will become the CEO of Reinsurance Solutions. Both will continue to report to Moses Ojeisekhoba, CEO Reinsurance. Paul Murray is currently Head Life & Health Products in Reinsurance, a position he has held since December 2018. Since joining Swiss Re in 2003, he has been in a range of senior leadership roles in Asia and EMEA, as well as various global functions. Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said: 'We are pleased that Russell Higginbotham has accepted this new important position, driving forward our Reinsurance Solutions strategy. This is a growing part of our Reinsurance franchise that we have been developing over the past years, and we are confident that Russell will take it to the next level. In Paul Murray we have a strong leader with over 25 years of experience in re/insurance. His strong understanding of the Asia market, performance focus, and deep knowledge of Life & Health business, which forms a significant part of our Asia business, makes him the ideal candidate for this role.'

Financial targets and outlook Supported by the increased underlying earnings power of the business, favourable market outlook and continued cost discipline, Swiss Re published new ambitious financial targets for the Group. Swiss Re targets to increase its US GAAP Group ROE to 10% in 2022 and to 14%4 in 2024, as it focuses on driving profitable growth across all businesses. In addition, Swiss Re maintains its economic net worth per share growth target of 10% per annum.

For 2022, Swiss Re expects the performance of its property and casualty businesses to continue to improve, reaping the benefits of the Group's sustained focus on portfolio quality in combination with increasing prices. P&C Re targets a normalised combined ratio of less than 94% for 2022, while Corporate Solutions aims for a reported combined ratio of less than 95%.

