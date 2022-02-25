Rebelle marks important milestone as they become Nasdaq's First Green Equity Designation Listing

Stockholm, February 25, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Rebelle AB's shares (short name BELLE) began today on the Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market and made history as the first Nasdaq Green Equity Designation IPO. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector and is the 12th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. "Today is a pivotal moment in the history of Rebelle, as we become a public company," said Cécile Wickmann, CCO and founder of Rebelle. "Acting on a fast growing market, driven by a necessary shift in consumer behaviors, Rebelle's circular business model is a perfect fit to the global megatrend in fashion re-commerce. Moreover, the Green Equity Designation is an important validation of that. We are proud of what we have achieved so far, and of the great interest from both institutional and retail investors, to become part of our future green growth journey as shareholders." The listing of Rebelle, a European online luxury marketplace, marks an important milestone for Nasdaq as their listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market as a designation approved company represents Nasdaq's first Green Equity Designation IPO. The German founded company focuses on selling and buying luxury secondhand fashion items and accessories, constituting a great example of a company operating in a sustainable way. Rebelle offers more than 200,000 products to, and listed by, customers throughout Europe. The Nasdaq Green Equity Designations launched less than a year ago, aiming to support increased visibility and transparency toward investors looking for sustainable investments. In that short time, the program attracted six companies and offers them unique opportunities to showcase their ESG-related strategies and ambitions. Given equity issuers' growing demand for sustainable investments and a healthy pipeline, more companies are expected to follow shortly. "We are happy to welcome Rebelle as our very first company to receive Nasdaq Green Equity Designation in conjunction with the listing," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The Nasdaq Green Equity Designations program was launched because of demands for more transparency related to ESG efforts. It provides a way for investors to identify the sustainability ambitions and strengths of companies. The listing of Rebelle also showcases Nasdaq's role as the leading market for small- and midcap companies in Europe. We are pleased that Rebelle choose to list with Nasdaq and look forward to follow them as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About the Nasdaq Green Equity Designations Nasdaq Green Designations support equity issuers on Nasdaq European markets with their green business models and strategies. The aim of the Nasdaq Green Designations is to enable increased visibility and transparency for companies toward investors looking for sustainable investments. Nasdaq Green Designations encompass two voluntary designations that companies can apply for: Nasdaq Green Equity Designation and Nasdaq Green Equity Transition Designation. Nasdaq Green Equity Designation targets companies that have over 50 percent of their turnover deriving from activities considered green and are continuing to invest a significant share in green activities. Nasdaq Green Equity Transition Designation is attainable for companies with the ambition to transition to become green and have a significant share of their investments allocated to green activities. The qualitative assessments of the companies applying for the designations are done by a Nasdaq approved reviewer. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Berntsson +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com