25.02.2022
Rebelle marks important milestone as they become Nasdaq's First Green Equity Designation Listing

Stockholm, February 25, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in
Rebelle AB's shares (short name BELLE) began today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
First North Growth Market and made history as the first Nasdaq Green Equity
Designation IPO. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector and
is the 12th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2022. 

"Today is a pivotal moment in the history of Rebelle, as we become a public
company," said Cécile Wickmann, CCO and founder of Rebelle. "Acting on a fast
growing market, driven by a necessary shift in consumer behaviors, Rebelle's
circular business model is a perfect fit to the global megatrend in fashion
re-commerce. Moreover, the Green Equity Designation is an important validation
of that. We are proud of what we have achieved so far, and of the great
interest from both institutional and retail investors, to become part of our
future green growth journey as shareholders." 

The listing of Rebelle, a European online luxury marketplace, marks an
important milestone for Nasdaq as their listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm First
North Growth Market as a designation approved company represents Nasdaq's first
Green Equity Designation IPO. The German founded company focuses on selling and
buying luxury secondhand fashion items and accessories, constituting a great
example of a company operating in a sustainable way. Rebelle offers more than
200,000 products to, and listed by, customers throughout Europe. 

The Nasdaq Green Equity Designations launched less than a year ago, aiming to
support increased visibility and transparency toward investors looking for
sustainable investments. In that short time, the program attracted six
companies and offers them unique opportunities to showcase their ESG-related
strategies and ambitions. Given equity issuers' growing demand for sustainable
investments and a healthy pipeline, more companies are expected to follow
shortly. 

"We are happy to welcome Rebelle as our very first company to receive Nasdaq
Green Equity Designation in conjunction with the listing," said Adam Kostyál,
Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The Nasdaq Green Equity Designations
program was launched because of demands for more transparency related to ESG
efforts. It provides a way for investors to identify the sustainability
ambitions and strengths of companies. The listing of Rebelle also showcases
Nasdaq's role as the leading market for small- and midcap companies in Europe.
We are pleased that Rebelle choose to list with Nasdaq and look forward to
follow them as a listed company." 



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About the Nasdaq Green Equity Designations

Nasdaq Green Designations support equity issuers on Nasdaq European markets
with their green business models and strategies. The aim of the Nasdaq Green
Designations is to enable increased visibility and transparency for companies
toward investors looking for sustainable investments. 

Nasdaq Green Designations encompass two voluntary designations that companies
can apply for: Nasdaq Green Equity Designation and Nasdaq Green Equity
Transition Designation. Nasdaq Green Equity Designation targets companies that
have over 50 percent of their turnover deriving from activities considered
green and are continuing to invest a significant share in green activities.
Nasdaq Green Equity Transition Designation is attainable for companies with the
ambition to transition to become green and have a significant share of their
investments allocated to green activities. 

The qualitative assessments of the companies applying for the designations are
done by a Nasdaq approved reviewer. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Berntsson
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com
