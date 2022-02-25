Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) and CAT Group have today announced the launch of a new cross-Channel rail freight service transporting Toyota vehicles, for a period of 6 years, between Toton (UK) and Kolin (CZ) via Onnaing (FR).

This new traffic alone represents growth of +15% in annual cross-Channel freight on a like-for-like basis, compared to 2021.

It will significantly reduce CO2 emissions by promoting the modal shift of more than 8,500 trucks to rail per year, thus avoiding the emission of more than 8,000 tonnes of CO21

The CAT Group, a European leader in vehicle logistics, will transport on behalf of Toyota up to 70,000 cars per year, with 6 weekly departures i.e. 270 trains between the factories in Derby and Valenciennes. Eurotunnel, an expert in strategic border management, will ensure these vehicles cross to the standards expected by Toyota.

This decision is part of the modal shift dynamic advocated by both the British and French governments and is the perfect illustration of the growing demand from manufacturers for solutions to decarbonise their supply chains and reduce their carbon footprint through concrete actions.

Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink, said: "We are delighted with the launch of this new service, which demonstrates once again that the Channel Tunnel is a truly vital link in an international supply chain which is moving towards reducing its carbon footprint.

Alejandro Forbes, CEO of CAT Group, added: "The establishment of this innovative new rail flow reaffirms CAT Group's commitment to low-carbon logistics solutions, with a sustainable solution that will allow growth of the flow between the United Kingdom and the European continent via the Channel Tunnel. This new service confirms the CAT Group's objective of building clean and sustainable growth for all.

Jean-Christophe Deville, Toyota Motor Europe Vehicle Logistics Director, said: "The start of this rail freight link marks an important milestone for Toyota as we seek to gradually reduce carbon emissions over time by improving operations with innovative and durable solutions. We have an ambitious plan to expand our use of rail freight, which will bring additional benefits to our customers with reduced delivery times

About Getlink:

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) manages, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Eurotunnel is the concessionaire and operator of the Channel Tunnel, the fastest, most reliable, easiest, and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel, until 2086. In 27 years of operation, more than 465 million people and 95 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link has become a vital link between the continent and the UK. Getlink also offers a rail freight activity through its subsidiary Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail transport services, as well as electrical interconnection through its subsidiary ElecLink.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

About CAT Group:

The CAT Group has been one of the European leaders in the field of automotive transport and logistics for more than 60 years, whose mission is to build clean and sustainable growth for all. Its strengths: more than 800 employees and more than 2,000 drivers, a fleet of 1,400 trucks and 2,000 wagons, a dense network of 190 sites in 27 countries. Its two main activities are on the one hand the vehicle logistics activity for the flow of new, used, private, commercial, and agricultural vehicles and on the other hand the cargo activity for spare parts, components, automotive accessories. and two-wheelers.

www.groupecat.com

_____________________

1 Estimate made on the assumption of road-ferry intermodal traffic between Toton and Valenciennes via the ports of Grimsby and Zeebrugge, and on the basis of an identical number of vehicles transported.

