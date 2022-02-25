Under a new partnership, Sonnenstromfabrik is expanding its solar module manufacturing operations in Germany with the addition of a new 300MW line. It will use REC Group's patented split cell and junction box technology into its new PERC products.Sonnenstromfabrik (CS Wismar GmbH) is expanding its 200MW solar module manufacturing operations in Wismar, Germany, to include a new 300MW line, managing director Bernhard Weilharter has told pv magazine. The goal is to ramp up in Q2 of this year, with mass production slated for Q3. The German company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Norway-based ...

