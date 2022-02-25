Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
WKN: A0MXLY ISIN: SE0001915190 Ticker-Symbol: 5KP 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
09:16 Uhr
0,090 Euro
+0,004
+4,31 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2022 | 11:29
112 Leser
Copperstone Resources AB: Invitation to presentation of Copperstone Resources Year-End report 2021

Kiruna February 25, 2022

Copperstone Resources' Year-Endreport for January - December 2021 will be published on Friday, March4th, 2022 at 07:30 CET. A live presentation will be held the same day at 09:00 am in Infront Direkt Studio's premises where viewers are given the opportunity to ask questions. The report is presented by CEO Anna Tyni and Jörgen Olsson, executive Chairman of the Board. The presentation will be held in Swedish and also includes a question and answer session.

Date: Friday, March 4th

Time: The report is published at 07:30 and the live presentation starts at 09:00 CET.

The live presentation can be accessed via the link below:

https://youtu.be/HCrZvHjSxcU

The Year-End report, the presentation and a recorded version of the presentation will also be available on the company's website:

https://copperstone.se/sv/

For further information, please contact Anna Tynior info@copperstone.se.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit's high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden's and Europe's climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company's Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

Attachment

  • PR inbjudan Q4 Eng final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/02aab20f-fc78-4c62-bcf3-a8ebf21911ae)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
