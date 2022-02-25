New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2022) - Santa Floki's initial release was November 2021 and hit an all time high of $30 million dollars (170x) after being tweeted by Elon Musk on Christmas, 2021. During that time, Santa Floki organically trended #1 on Coinmarketcap, Coingecko, Dextools and Binance. Now with the P2E (play-to-earn) game, Santa Floki Rush, the team has decided to re-launch the project for specific smart-contract requirements related to the gaming aspect of the project.

Figure 1: Santa Floki Rush, one of the first Super-Mario-inspired Play-to-earn games on the Binance Smart Chain

Gaming: Movement

With the recent rise in cryptocurrency play-to-earn platforms, Santa Floki Rush aims to tug on your nostalgic sensibilities by releasing one of the first Super-Mario-inspired play-to-earn (P2E) games in the crypto-space. Most coin-collection games are based on a simple algorithm: run, jump and collect coins. On the other hand, Santa Floki Rush (SFR) allows the user to move in multiple directions (front, back, up, down, jump diagonal, interact with enemies and more). This is one of many attributes that SFR will offer.

Game basics

At launch, Santa Floki Rush will have: 100 levels, 4 custom worlds and 4 bosses. As players complete levels the game will continue to expand offering new worlds and new levels. In addition, there will be integrated utility-based NFTs for game augmentation (power-ups, skins etc.).

Game Rewards

Santa Floki Rush will offer BUSD as rewards. The game can be replayed if the player wants to start over.

The Santa Floki Developers

The team responsible for Santa Floki's launch is Parabolic-8. With their focus on community and welfare, Parabolic-8's work ethic is focused on integrity and product delivery while giving respite from the many dishonest projects that have tarnished the Binance Smart Chain.

Ongoing vision for Santa Floki: The Utility

In Santa Floki Rush, the player will earn related cryptocurrency tokens, which can be sold on exchanges for fiat, stable-coins, NFTs or for reinvestment. While playing Santa Floki Rush, NFTs will provide specific utility within the game itself. For example: When purchasing specific game-related NFTs, added player functions like "power-ups," new skins (clothing) and attributes (accessories) will be seen within the game. Further, a 3D version of the the game will be released mid-year and in Q4 Parabolic-8 will be introducing their own metaverse with open world games, staking and a proprietary ecosystem.

NFTs will continue to be produced

New Utility-based NFTs will continually be in production and be sold in parabolic-8's custom marketplace.

Continued Charity

Santa Floki and the Parabolic-8 dev team will continue to donate to Save The Children.org (STC) throughout this project's lifespan. In the first 6 weeks of its launch, $180,000 has been donated making Santa Floki ranked 3rd in highest donations of all cryptocurrencies that have donated to STC. This ranking can be seen here: https://hodlhope.org/home

Token Utility

The project has a native token with the symbol "Hohoho." Major functions that are integrated into the Santa Floki project:

Charity

1% of every transaction will be allocated to our Charity, Save the Children (www.savethechildren.org)

Marketing

8% of every transaction will be allocated to our marketing wallet to be spent on marketing to encourage adoption and create awareness about the project.

NFTs

New Utility-based NFTs will continually be in production and be sold in parabolic-8's custom NFT marketplace. These NFTs will be used within Santa Floki Rush and part of The Oasis ecosystem, Parabolic-8's metaverse, in production.

Staking

Santa Floki team will introduce a staking platform/DAPP that will reward the investor with BUSD. Should the investor choose to stake for at least 90 days, they will receive a free NFT. In addition, NFTs can be staked as well.

How To Buy Santa Floki on Trust Wallet (iOS or Android)

Download the Trust Wallet app via the Google Play Store or Apple Store

Create your wallet and make sure you select BNB Smart Chain

Use your credit/debit card to purchase BNB Smart Chain

Go to Pancakeswap and connect your wallet

Confirm the connection on your Trust Wallet

Copy-paste the Santa Floki contract address in the space provided (see website)

Adjust Slippage appropriately

Click on the Swap icon

Hold the assets until you are ready to sell, purchase utility or play the game

The Goals Ahead

Santa Floki goals for 2022: To deliver a high-quality game that delivers enjoyment and fiscal rewards to its players/investors. Santa Floki is committed to bringing these new utilities to their investors in good faith.

