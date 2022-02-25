NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in the SACHS 15th Annual European Life Sciences Virtual CEO Forum and a Fireside Chat with Maxim Analyst in March

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP)(Nasdaq:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees at the SACHS 15th Annual European Life Sciences Virtual CEO Forum taking place March 1-2, 2022. Additionally, Mr. Zwyer will be interviewed by Jason McCarthy, Senior Managing Director of Research at Maxim Group, LLC on March 3, 2022.

Event Details:

SACHS 15th Annual European Life Sciences Virtual CEO Forum:

Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with Mr. Zwyer may do so through the CEO Forum's meeting system: https://www.sachsforum.com/15elsf-registration.html.

Maxim CEO Fireside Chat:

Date: March 3,2022

Time: 3PM ET

Webcast Link: Fireside Chat with NLS Pharmaceutics

To view the live webcast of the Fireside Chat, investors are invited to register before the event via the link above. A replay of the virtual chat will be available for 48 hours on NLS Pharmaceutics Investors/Events & Presentations page.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience, is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol ER) and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy, and potentially other sleep-wake disorders such as idiopathic hypersomnia. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin-2 receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. A Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Quilience in adult subjects suffering from narcolepsy is currently ongoing in the United States. Previously, NLS successfully completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Nolazol® (mazindol controlled-release) in adult subjects suffering from ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and Nolazol® was well-tolerated. Quilience has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy. Up to 1/3 of narcoleptic patients are also diagnosed with ADHD.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, NLS is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected timing of the release of interim top-line results, as well as the timing for the completion of its Phase 2a trial. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of NLS only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; NLS may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; NLS' products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, NLS' technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; NLS may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with NLS' process; NLS' products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; NLS' patents may not be sufficient; NLS' products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact NLS; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of NLS to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, NLS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting NLS is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in NLS' annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Corporate Contact

Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 44 512 21 50

Investor Relations Contact

Cindy Rizzo: +1 908-229-7050

Media Contact

Pascal Nigen: +1 917-385-2160

Alpha Bronze, LLC

www.nlspharmaceutics.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690440/NLS-Pharmaceutics-to-Participate-in-the-SACHS-15th-Annual-European-Life-Sciences-Virtual-CEO-Forum-and-a-Fireside-Chat-with-Maxim-Analyst-in-March