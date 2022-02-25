Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
08:09 Uhr
0,680 Euro
+0,095
+16,24 %
25.02.2022 | 17:22
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 25-Feb-2022 / 15:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

DATE: February 25, 2022

Fitch Credit Ratings has downgraded Turkey's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to "B+" from "BB-", and the country ceiling to "B+" from "BB-" on February 11, 2022. Following this revision, Fitch Ratings has also revised the Bank's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs to "B" from "B+" and "B+" from "BB-", respectively. The agency also has placed the Bank's Viability Rating on "Rating Watch Negative", on February 25, 2022. In addition, the Long Term Senior Unsecured Notes and Subordinated notes of the Bank has also been downgraded to "B" from "B-" and to "B-" from "B", respectively. Bank's current ratings are as follows. 

Current Ratings      Prior 
Long Term FC IDR         B / Negative Outlook    B+ / Negative Outlook 
Short Term FC IDR         B             B 
Long Term TL IDR         B+ / Negative Outlook   BB- / Negative Outlook 
Short Term TL IDR         B             B 
Viability Rating         b+ / Rating Watch Negative b+ 
Support              4             4 
National Long Term Rating     AA(tur)          AA(tur) 
National Long Term Rating Outlook Negative          Negative 
Long term senior unsecured notes B             B+ 
Short term senior unsecured notes B             B 
Subordinated notes        B-             B

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 145538 
EQS News ID:  1289177 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 10:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
