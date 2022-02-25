Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
WKN: A2QLG7 ISIN: SE0015346135 
Tradegate
24.02.22
15:39 Uhr
3,020 Euro
-0,125
-3,97 %
GlobeNewswire
25.02.2022 | 18:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Stillfront (48/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in Stillfront Group (SF) due to a rights issue. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 47/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached
files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1046774
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
