28.02.2022 | 08:17
UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I consolidated assets are up by a third in the second half of 2021

Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, the real estate fund of the SBA Group
company Capitalica Asset Management ended the first half of the year with a
significant increase in assets, equity capital, sales revenue and profit.
Growth was driven by the efficient management and development of the existing
commercial real estate properties. 

"The ongoing pandemic and rising costs for construction materials and
commodities in the second half of 2021 did not disrupt our operations. Asset
and profit growth was supported by the high property appeal for tenants, stable
income flow and the progress of the new Verde project in Riga. These factors
increase the fund value for investors. Thanks to applied modern technologies,
we can efficiently manage energy costs in all our facilities. We also pay a lot
of attention to maintaining the well-being of our tenants", says Andrius
Barštys, CEO of Capitalica Asset Management. 

According to an unaudited second half-year 2021 report, the company increased
its consolidated assets to EUR 90.8 million, which is 32.2% more than at the
same period last year (EUR 68.7 million). The value of investment assets
increased by 44.3% and contributed to EUR 88.3 million. 

Equity capital amounted to EUR 35.1 million, which is 20.1% increase in
comparison to the end of 2020. 

During the last six months of 2021, the consolidated sales of Capitalica Baltic
Real Estate Fund I amounted to EUR 2.7 million, while the consolidated gross
profit was EUR 1.9 million. This is respectively 9.7% and 2.5% more than at the
same period last year. 

Currently, the fund manages three commercial real estate properties in
Lithuania - office buildings Žalgirio 135 in Vilnius and Kauno Dokas in Kaunas,
and the shopping center "Luize" in Klaipeda. Their occupancy reached 98.6% at
the end of 2021. 

In Latvia, Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I is developing an A-class office
complex Verde. In October 2021, the company issued bonds that amounted to EUR 5
million at a yield of 5.5% for additional funding of the Verde project. Known
as the "greenest office complex in Riga", Verde is in high demand among
investors and will open its doors to tenants this summer. 

"The goal this year is to further develop properties under our management for
profitable growth. The current market of commercial real estate rentals is
challenged by high inflation, but we can offer what's most important to
customers and investors - sustainable rental cost solutions and an attractive
capital return", says Andrius Barštys. 

The fund invests in the Baltic real estate market and focuses on commercial
real estate, although the fund's status allows investing in residential real
estate too. The company is interested in the projects of the early development
stage, as well as completed real estate properties. 

Capitalica Asset Management, which manages Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund
I, is engaged in the management of the commercial real estate in the Baltic
States. The investment management company was established in 2016. Its
controlling shares (70%) belong to one of the largest Lithuanian capital
business groups SBA, 30% of the shares belong to Mr. Barštys' company Fox
Holdings. 



More information:

Andrius Barštys,

CEO of "Capitalica Asset Management"

Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt

+370 612 30260

