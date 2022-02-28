Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
Fix Price Group Ltd.: Fix Price terminates agreement with VTB Capital on buyback programme

DJ Fix Price terminates agreement with VTB Capital on buyback programme

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price terminates agreement with VTB Capital on buyback programme 28-Feb-2022 / 10:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price terminates agreement with VTB Capital on buyback programme

28 February 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces that it has terminated its agreement with JSC VTB Capital, pursuant to which VTB Capital was managing the purchases under Fix Price's previously announced buyback programme, following the imposition of restrictive measures on VTB Capital's parent company, VTB Bank (PJSC).

Fix Price is currently evaluating its options in relation to the previously announced buyback programme. A further announcement will be made in due course.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 31 December 2021, Fix Price operates 4,904 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 79 regions of Russia and 6 countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts 

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations 
Elena Mironova        Ekaterina Lukina 
ir@fix-price.com       elukina@fix-price.ru 
+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70 
EM 
Dmitry Zhadan    Peter Morley    Ekaterina Shatalova 
zhadan@em-comms.com morley@em-comms.com shatalova@em-comms.com 
+7 916 770 8909   +43 676 684 5252  +7 915 321 8579

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  145546 
EQS News ID:  1289361 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289361&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2022 02:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

