SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy Provides 2021 Update and Outlook for 2022

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced a business update on its 2021 operations and outlook for 2022.

"Despite very challenging logistic and supply chain challenges globally, especially in the second half of 2021, which resulted in delays of solar projects and EV deliveries, we expect to report revenue growth of approximately 20 percent for 2021, with revenues in the range of $163 million to $168 million," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy.

2021 Business Highlights

Solar & Battery Storage Business

Completed acquisition of assets from Petersen-Dean, one of the largest full-service, privately held roofing and solar companies in the US

Started construction of a 712kW Oahu 101-1 solar carport project in Oahu, Hawaii with loan financing secured through Orange Power

Solarjuice subsidiary signed contract with Australia's Aboriginal Housing Office to supply up to 2600 properties with solar PV systems

Launched new Solar4America website showcasing solar/battery/smart roofing products and services

Signed agreement to acquire 6.5MW solar PV and 5.45Mwh energy storage project in Massachusetts

Launched Solar4America high-efficiency solar module for US residential solar market

Partnered with Common Energy to connect new community solar projects to the Oregon electrical grid

Launched Solar4America residential battery storage solution and commercial/industrial outdoor energy storage cabinet

Launched Solar4America cloud-based solar monitoring and maintenance program

Solarjuice surpasses 2GW of string inverter sales in Australia

Launched Solar4America store on Amazon

EV Business

Partnered with Icona Design to collaborate on all-electric passenger and commercial vehicle designs

Announced board approval and filed with SEC to spinoff Phoenix Motor in an IPO

Deployed first two all-electric service trucks to City of Woodland, California in collaboration with Pacific Gas & Electric

Launched full range of EV charging solutions for US market

Surpassed three million all-electric miles milestone for Phoenix Motorcar EVs

Entered electric scooter market through EdisonFuture's acquisition of Shared Technologies assets

Launched Zoomer 2 scooter through RideZoomers subsidiary

Launched Amazon store for RideZoomers electric scooters

Launched EdisonFuture next-generation electric pickup truck

Filed design patent for solar retractable roof for EdisonFuture electric pickup truck

Launched EdisonFuture next-generation all-electric solar delivery van

Launched long-life cycle lithium-ion electric forklift

Secured long-term supply agreement with leading global battery manufacturer

Corporate

Issued four $4.21 million 10% convertible promissory notes, each with $20 per share conversion price

Completed $14.7 million at-the-market registered direct offering

Fully repaid $13.4 million convertible promissory note issue to Union Sky Holding Group in 2014

Key management appointments: Janet Jie Chen, 20+ year finance veteran, as CFO of SPI Randolph Conone, 30+ year finance and law veteran, as SVP Investor Relations and Finance of SPI Former Tesla employee, Edmund Shen, as VP of Product Management and Supply Chain for Phoenix Motor Auto industry veteran Joe Mitchell as CEO of Phoenix Motor Auto tech veteran Ron Iacobelli as CTO of Phoenix Motor Former General Motors technical specialist Tony Zhou as SVP Autonomous Driving of Phoenix Motor Solar industry veteran Kemp Qiu as Chief Products Officer of Solar4America 24-year finance industry veteran Clare Cai as CFO of Solarjuice Former Tesla/Solar City sales director Jason Lally as VP of Sales and Franchise Development of Solar4America

Signed office/warehouse lease in Preston Tech Center in Livermore, California for Solar4America

Expanded R&D and production capabilities of Phoenix Motor with move to larger facility in Anaheim, California

Relocated SPI corporate headquarters to Santa Clara, California

Acquired 140,000 sq. ft. Sunergy PV solar facility in Sacramento, California

2022 Guidance

Management expects revenue of $190 million to $210 million in 2022, despite ongoing logistics and supply chain issues, which are expected to persist in the short term.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and its operation headquarters is in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric scooters, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

