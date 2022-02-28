DJ Allgeier SE strengthens rapidly growing public-sector business with experienced industry expert in top management

DGAP-Media / 2022-02-28 / 12:21

Markus Kaiser appointed to the Management Board in the Enterprise IT business segment

Munich, February 28, 2022 - Allgeier SE is significantly expanding its fast-growing business with public-sector clients. As one of the leading German IT services, software and digitization providers, Allgeier supports the responsible bodies at federal, state and municipal level in the digitization of public administrations. The range of services extends from conceptual design and architecture consulting, through development implementation, to the implementation of cross-organizational software platforms and application-specific software solutions. These application worlds are implemented using state-of-the-art concepts, especially open source-based technologies and AI-supported IoT applications. In addition, Allgeier's technology spectrum also extends deep into infrastructure-related system worlds such as cloud containerization, cyber security, managed services and user help desk services.

The top management team is being expanded in this area by a high caliber: Markus Kaiser (49) will strengthen the Allgeier team as a member of the Management Board in the Enterprise IT business segment from February 2022. He has many years of experience and in-depth practical implementation expertise in the area of digital transformation on the part of both public-sector clients and specialist service providers. Previously, he was Managing Director of Bundesrechenzentrum GmbH in Austria since 2016, where he played a key role in shaping both the IT consolidation of the federal administration and digitization projects of the specialized ministries. Austria was most recently ranked among the top 3 in the EU Commission's e-government benchmark. As President of Euritas, the European association of public-sector IT service providers, Markus Kaiser has spent the past two years primarily driving forward the coordination of the administration's requirements for global hyperscalers. Prior to this, he played a key role in building up the IT and digitization business over many years in international and German management positions with Siemens and later Atos.

On behalf of all Allgeier colleagues, the Management Board members of Allgeier SE, Hubert Rohrer and Marcus Goedsche, extend a warm welcome to the top manager. "We are very pleased to welcome a likeable and competent colleague with a wealth of experience to our team. Together, we will reliably support our numerous customers in the public sector with the comprehensive challenges of digitization on an equal footing and as a long-term partner," says the responsible Board member Hubert Rohrer.

Contact: Allgeier SE Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Dr. Christopher Große Einsteinstr. 172 81677 Munich Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0 Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11 E-mail: pr@allgeier.com Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier SE is one of the leading technology companies for digital transformation: Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the fast-growing group guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of global corporations, high-performance medium-sized companies and public sector clients. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive Software & IT Services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to Business Efficiency Solutions to support the digitalization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The two Group segments Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners employ over 2,500 salaried staff and around 700 freelance experts at a total of 80 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France and the Czech Republic, as well as in India, Vietnam, Brazil, Canada and the USA. In fiscal year 2020, Allgeier generated revenues of EUR 352 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk(R) List 2021, Allgeier is one of the leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: ALLGEIER SE Key word(s): Information technology

2022-02-28 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ALLGEIER SE Einsteinstraße 172 81677 München Germany Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0 Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11 E-mail: info@allgeier.com Internet: http://www.allgeier.com ISIN: DE000A2GS633 WKN: A2GS63 Indices: CDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1290033 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1290033 2022-02-28

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1290033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2022 06:21 ET (11:21 GMT)