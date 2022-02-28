During the Huawei Day 0 Forum at MWC Barcelona 2022, Huawei released a series of new IT products and solutions as part of a new "intelligent IT foundation" for operators. David Wang, Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board at Huawei, explained in his keynote speech titled "+IT, New Growth" that this reliable and efficient IT foundation will help operators go intelligent, increase revenue, reduce costs, boost efficiency, and ultimately achieve new growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005736/en/

David Wang delivering the keynote speech (Photo: Business Wire)

With the rapid development of emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, cloud computing, and intelligence, operators have put their own digital transformations at the top of their agendas so that they can later help other B2B industries to go digital. This kind of transformation however requires IT infrastructure upgrades, multi-cloud collaboration, and quick market wins to generate more momentum.

Wang explained that Huawei's intelligent IT foundation is specifically designed to help operators meet these new requirements. This foundation includes a fully-collaborative distributed cloud and an all-scenario data pool.

At the same event, Huawei also launched the industry's first ever distributed, cloud-native solution. This fully-collaborative cloud helps operators to achieve ICT orchestration, cloud-network synergy, and cloud-edge synergy. The architecture supports both data and media platforms as a service for operators and application platform as a service (aPaaS) for industry customers. This delivers guaranteed experiences for app users unlimited by geography, multi-cloud collaboration, and data traffic. The company currently says that one day, it hopes to offer everything as a service.

Huawei also announced a new series of data infrastructure products as part of its OneStorage strategy to support continual storage evolution. As data types continue to diversify, applications have become more affordable and data protection is more important than ever. Huawei's OneStorage solution gives operators the efficiency they need to meet these requirements through on-demand resource provisioning, intelligent data management, and multi-cloud convergence. It is currently Huawei's best offering for operators who want to keep their data infrastructure up-to-date and explore new businesses.

By the end of 2021, HUAWEI CLOUD and its partners had built 61 availability zones in 27 areas to serve more than 170 countries and regions. It has also started working with more than 120 operators in the cloud service market to help enterprise customers go digital. It currently offers more than 50 scenario-specific cloud services for nine vertical markets, such as manufacturing, retail, and healthcare, to go digital. These intelligent and efficient data storage services offerings are currently used by 300 operators worldwide and the OceanStor Dorado solution has been named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for six years in a row.

Reliable, efficient, and intelligent IT infrastructure is critical for operators to go digital. Huawei wants to continue working with operators to roll out IT infrastructure, help industry go digital, and achieve new growth together.

MWC22 Barcelona will run from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we will dive into topics such as industry trends, GUIDE to the Future, and green development to envision the future of digital networks. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005736/en/

Contacts:

Doreen Duan

Huawei Carrier IT Marketing Solution Sales Dept.

Email: doreen.duan@huawei.com