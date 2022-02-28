Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
WKN: A1CTQQ ISIN: FR0010641449 
Stuttgart
28.02.22
10:30 Uhr
0,091 Euro
-0,018
-16,50 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
28.02.2022
AGROGENERATION: Information on the situation in Ukraine

Paris, February 28th, 2022

AgroGeneration, a Ukraine based grain and oilseed producer, suspended all activities (spring sowing campaign preparation) of the Group starting from February 24th, the beginning of war activities all over Ukraine, including the Kharkiv region, where the farmlands under operations are located.

The Company remains attentive to the evolution of the crisis and its possible consequences on its activities. To date, no damages to assets or farmlands are observed.

The group will keep the market informed on significant changes in its activity.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a large-scale producer of grain and oilseed. Following its merger with Harmelia, AgroGeneration today is ranked amongst some of the largest agricultural firms in Ukraine. The company's core business is grains and oil commodity crop farming, operating near 60,000 hectares of high quality agricultural lands in the East of Ukraine.

All information on AgroGeneration's website: www.AgroGeneration.com

Receive all AgroGeneration's financial information by e-mail for free by registering at: www.actusnews.com


AgroGeneration
+33 1 55 27 38 40
investisseurs@AgroGeneration.com
www.AgroGeneration.com
Actus Finance
Anne-Pauline Petureaux, Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmptaZhplWeZl3Bxl5mZmZSUZ2yTxZPFapaVxWZuZsvHnJxomZljm53LZnBkmGxv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73379-pr_agg_ukraine_status_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
