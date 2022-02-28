Industry Experts Join Firm to Bolster Global M&A Advisory Capabilities

Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, today announced the addition of three senior hires to strengthen and expand the firm's global capabilities offered to financial institutions. The addition of Managing Directors Jay Bliley in New York and Antoine Dupont-Madinier and Max Cornu-Thenard in London expand Lincoln's global capabilities for clients in the financial services sector.

"The financial services industry is increasingly attractive to investors because of its scale, reach and unique complexities. The array of services required by financial institutions, companies and consumers creates a myriad of opportunities for both business owners and investors," said Rob Brown, Lincoln's Global Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to add Jay, Antoine and Max's experience to that of long-time Chicago-based Managing Director, Alex Ring, which strengthens our offering for clients wanting to capitalize on the sector's dynamism, including executing cross-border transactions."

All three new hires have an extensive track record of success advising clients in the insurance, asset management, wealth management, asset servicing and fintech sectors on both mergers acquisitions and capital raise transactions. As these companies navigate digital transformation, evolving global regulation and attractive opportunities for consolidation, Lincoln is well-positioned to support clients on their growth goals.

"The team's combined experience working with companies across the sub-sectors of financial services as well as Lincoln's expertise in complementary industries, like technology and business services, will enable Lincoln to provide best-in-class solutions to our clients," added Phil McCreanor, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking, UK and Nordics at Lincoln.

Before joining Lincoln, Jay was a Managing Director at Stephens, Inc., while Antoine and Max were both Managing Directors at Panmure Gordon.

