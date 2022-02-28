- (PLX AI) - H+H International says Jörg Brinkmann will be appointed as new Chief Executive Officer.
- • Brinkmann, 42, is a native German and is currently Managing Director of James Hardie Europe GmbH
- • He is replacing Michael T. Andersen who will leave the H+H Group
- • Changes into effect no later than March 1, 2023
- • Andersen stays in position until Brinkmann joins
- • Says now is the right time for a new leadership to help navigate through these next stages of our growth journey
