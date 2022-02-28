DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback

Guildford, UK, February 28, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, reflecting a 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.

The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program for up to $10 billion of Linde's ordinary shares. This new program replaces the $5 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 25, 2021 and was recently completed.

"In 2021, Linde again generated record cash flow," said incoming Chief Executive Officer, Sanjiv Lamba. "Our capital allocation priorities are to maintain a strong balance sheet, invest in high-quality growth opportunities and continue our track record of paying and annually increasing the dividend. Any surplus cash will be used to reward shareholders through a share repurchase program."

Pursuant to European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) requirements, this new share repurchase program must set forth a maximum share capital repurchase amount and an expiration date, which the Board has set at 15% of outstanding shares and July 31, 2024, respectively.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com



Contacts: Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

