DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 10 Billion Share Repurchase Program
Guildford, UK, February 28, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announces that today its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to US$10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. This new program will follow the previous US$5.0 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 25, 2021 and has been completed.
Under this new program, Linde plc may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding approx. 507 million shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through and including July 31, 2024. The purpose of the program shall be to (1) reduce the share capital; (2) meet any obligations arising from debt financial instruments that are exchangeable into equity instruments; and/or (3) meet obligations under Linde plc equity awards.
Contact:
28-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1290297
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1290297 28-Feb-2022 CET/CEST