Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.
Rachel Goldman, CEO will be presenting on March 4th at 11:00 am Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
