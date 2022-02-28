Eversio Wellness Ltd.: Eversio Wellness Announces the Successful Development of Standardized Natural Psilocybin Products Ready for Patients in Trials or Health Canada's SAP

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Eversio Wellness Ltd. ("Eversio" or the "Company"), a privately owned and operated Canadian company with a Health Canada issued Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, is pleased to announce that they have successfully developed four products of various dosages that have been third party lab verified to consistently contain 1.5% psilocybin. These standardized GMP compliant natural psilocybin products are ready for distribution to researchers, clinical trials, or patients approved for treatment through Health Canada's Special Access Program.

"Today we have achieved the goal we set out to reach two years ago when we began this journey as a privately owned and operated business with big dreams to make a change in available options for healthcare in Canada," said Craig Garden, Co-founder & CEO, Eversio. "Our mission has always been to change lives through fungi. We believe that there is something unique about natural medicine from a real mushroom that you just can't get from anything synthetic. We couldn't be more proud of our talented team of scientists, including mycologist Dr. Ludovic Le Renard. PhD, and microbiologist Garnet Martens, MSc. for the hard work they have put it to bring this new category of natural medicines to those in need."

ABOUT EVERSIO WELLNESS LTD.

Eversio Wellness is an expanding mushroom wellness company with a mission to change lives through fungi. Our hope is to foster a world that seeks natural options to help treat the root cause of physical and mental health conditions. We are advocates for overcoming stigma and unlocking the healing powers of the many natural compounds inside psychedelic mushrooms for all. www.eversiowellness.com, www.eversiolabs.com.

