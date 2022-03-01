The Washoku World Challenge is a Japanese cooking contest for non-Japanese chefs, organized by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. This installment marks the ninth time this competition has been held.

Lesson date: February 7; Instructor: MATSUO Hideaki, Owner and chef of Japanese Cuisine Kashiwaya in Osaka, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador (Photo: Business Wire)

The theme of this year's Washoku World Challenge was "Goho Five Methods", which are Nama (cutting), Niru (simmering), Yaku (grilling), Musu (steaming) and Ageru (deep-frying). The theme was selected with the hope that the competition would give contestants the opportunity to reexamine and study the basics of Japanese cooking, further honing their skills for use in the future.

Contestants were recruited from among foreign nationals who are either professional chefs specializing in Japanese cuisine, professional chefs who have a strong interest in Japanese food culture, students who are studying at Japanese culinary schools, or students who are undergoing culinary training programs in Japan. 150 people from 39 countries and regions around the world participated.

In previous years, qualifying competitions were held abroad, and the final tournament was held in Tokyo. However, the format of this year's competition underwent significant changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six finalists were selected following rounds of documentary and video screening, and as a special benefit, the finalists received online lessons in Japanese cooking from three top chefs.

During the online lessons, finalists received advice on the dishes that they had submitted for the video screening, as well as a cooking demonstration in accordance with the finalists' requests. The online lessons were livestreamed so that average viewers could watch them, and they are still available to be viewed online.

The instructors of the online lessons, the finalists and the finalists' culinary creations were as follows.

The Six Online Lessons

Lesson date: February 7

Instructor: MATSUO Hideaki

Owner and chef of Japanese Cuisine Kashiwaya in Osaka

Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador*

1) Mr. Mike CHU Pui Hei MIZUTANI at ALVA HOTEL BY ROYAL, Hong Kong

View the video from here: YouTube Link

Simmered, deep-fried abalone and eggplant in Japanese broth

2) Mr. Paride PASETTI Maru, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

View the video from here: YouTube Link

Red mullet and kabu suimono (clear soup with red mullet and turnip)

Lesson date: February 17

Instructor: MURATA Yoshihiro

Owner and chef of Kikunoi, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador*

Chairman of the Japanese Culinary Academy

3) Mr. Wing Chun Wilson CHAN Kiyoi Inc., U.S.A.

View the video from here: YouTube Link

Aki no Fukiyose Takiawase (autumn simmered dish)

4) Mr. Evandro Hidetoshi KAWANAMI YUNAGI EDOMAE-ZUSHI, Federative Republic of Brazil

View the video from here: YouTube Link

Sashimi Moriawase (assorted sashimi)

Lesson date: February 20

Instructor: NONAGA Kimio

Third generation owner and chef of Nihonbashi Yukari in Tokyo

Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador*

5) Ms. LEE Hyeon Jeong Former assistant at a culinary school, Republic of Korea

View the video from here: YouTube Link

Clear soup with seabream and red rice, petal rice cake styled

6) Mr. YANG Peishih Tsukiyoiwa, Taiwan

View the video from here: YouTube Link

Soup with sea eel coated in kudzu

For more details you can visit the Washoku World Challenge official website (link), as well as the official Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts.

You can also view a video with comments from the competition judge MURATA Yoshihiro to the finalists from the following link. For pictures of the finalists, their culinary creations, and comments from the judges in the video screening, follow this link

*Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors are professionals engaged with Japanese cuisine who have been appointed by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries to promote the appeal of Japanese food and dietary culture both at home and abroad.

