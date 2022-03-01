DJ Strong growth and margin expansion in both divisions; expected to continue in 2022. CEO Roland Fischer stepping down for private reasons; Michael Suess will assume Executive Chair role.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Group order intake (+25%), sales (+17%) and operational EBITDA (+39%) increased compared to the previousyear. Both divisions delivered robust growth. . Group operational EBITDA margin of 16.9%, significantly above pre-COVID-19 levels (15.1% in 2019). . Board will propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.35 per share at the AGM. . Company on a strong trajectory for continued profitable growth and expecting 2022 Group sales of aroundCHF 2.9 billion and operational EBITDA margin of around 17.5%. . After six years as Oerlikon Group CEO, Roland Fischer has announced his decision to step down for privatereasons. . Introducing the Executive Chair model to strengthen strategic focus, division agility and enable fasterdecision making. Michael Suess will assume the position of Executive Chair as of July 1, 2022. . Further strengthening Corporate Governance by appointing an independent Lead Director at the Board leveland setting up a new Governance Committee.

Key Figures of the Oerlikon Group as of December 31, 2021 (in CHF Million)

FY 2021 FY 2020 ? Q4 2021 Q4 2020 ? Order intake 2 797 2 241 24.8% 673 642 4.9% Order backlog 736 581 26.7% 736 581 26.7% Sales 2 649 2 258 17.3% 758 626 21.1% Operational EBITDA1 447 323 38.5% 128 113 13.6% Operational EBITDA margin1 16.9% 14.3% 260 bps 16.9% 18.0% -110 bps Operational EBIT1 231 119 94.5% 71 61 16.7% Operational EBIT margin1 8.7% 5.3% 340 bps 9.4% 9.8% -40 bps Result from continuing operations1 162 38 >100% - - - Net profit 168 38 >100% - - - ROCE (rolling 12-month) 7.6% 3.1% - 7.6% 3.1% -

1 For the reconciliation of operational and unadjusted figures, please see tables I and II on page 2 of this media release.

Pfaeffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland - March 1, 2022 - 'We grew the company and delivered strong margin expansion in 2021, and expect profitable growth to continue in 2022,' said Roland Fischer, CEO Oerlikon Group.

'Operationally, we executed well, efficiently managed cost and successfully mitigated supply chain shortages, driving EBITDA above pre-COVID levels. Moreover, we successfully completed two accretive bolt-on acquisitions, further diversified our business and made excellent progress in our sustainability initiatives,' added Fischer. 'The Board will propose a dividend of CHF 0.35 per share at the AGM.'

'In 2022, we will continue to execute on our strategy to expand in growth markets, take advantage of recovering markets and focus on cost control. We expect Group sales to be around CHF 2.9 billion and our operational EBITDA margin to be around 17.5%,' concluded Fischer.

Strong FY 2021 Group Top-Line Performance Driven by Both Divisions

Oerlikon delivered growth in orders and sales, supported by market recovery in Surface Solutions and strong demand in Polymer Processing Solutions. Group order intake increased by 25% to CHF 2 797 million, including a 0.6% positive currency impact. Group sales increased notably by 17% in 2021 to CHF 2 649 million, including a positive currency impact of 0.7%.

In 2021, the Surface Solutions Division generated 48% of Group sales and 52% of Group operational EBITDA, while the Polymer Processing Solutions Division accounted for 52% of Group sales and 48% of Group operational EBITDA.

Successfully Sustained Cost Actions and Operating Leverage in FY 2021

Group operational EBITDA increased by 39% to CHF 447 million, versus CHF 323 million in 2020. Correspondingly, the operational EBITDA margin improved by 260 basis points to 16.9%, reflecting sales recovery and the sustained positive impacts from cost actions. The operational EBIT margin was 8.7% (CHF 231 million), compared to 5.3% (CHF 119 million) in the previous year.

Group unadjusted EBITDA increased 54.2% to CHF 444 million, or 16.7% of sales, while Group unadjusted EBIT was CHF 220 million, or 8.3% of sales. In 2020, unadjusted Group EBITDA was CHF 288 million, or 12.7% of sales, and EBIT was CHF 73 million, or 3.2% of sales. The reconciliation of the operational and unadjusted figures can be seen in the tables below.

Table I: Reconciliation of Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Operational EBITDA and EBITDA1

In CHF million Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Operational EBITDA 128 113 447 323 Expenses/income from restructuring 1 2 2 -22 Expenses related to discontinued activities - -6 - -10 Expenses related to acquisition and integration costs2 0 -2 -5 -2 EBITDA 129 108 444 288

Table II: Reconciliation of Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Operational EBIT and EBIT1

In CHF million Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Operational EBIT 71 61 231 119 Expenses/income from restructuring 1 2 2 -22 Expenses related to discontinued activities - -6 - -12 Impairment charges -5 -3 -8 -9 Expenses related to acquisition and integration costs2 0 -2 -5 -2 EBIT 67 53 220 73

1 All amounts (including totals and subtotals) have been rounded according to normal commercial practice. Thus, an addition of the figures presented can result in rounding differences. 2 Since 2021, operational EBITDA and operational EBIT are additionally adjusted by acquisition and integration costs. For comparability reasons, 2020 figures have been adjusted accordingly.

The Oerlikon Group's result from continuing operations in 2021 was CHF 162 million, compared with CHF 38 million in 2020, an increase of 326%. Including effects from discontinued operations in 2021, net result amounted to CHF 168 million in 2021, or earnings per share of CHF 0.50, versus CHF 38 million or earnings per share of CHF 0.11 in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, Oerlikon had net debt of CHF 341 million. This corresponds to a net debt/operational EBITDA ratio of 0.7, including the proforma contribution of acquisitions. The Oerlikon Group had equity (attributable to shareholders of the parent) of CHF 1 424 million, representing an equity ratio of 33%.

Continued Strong Commitment to Sustainable R&D

In 2021, Oerlikon strengthened its innovation pipeline by filing 90 patents. The company continued to invest in innovation and spent 4.0% (CHF 105 million) of 2021 Group sales on R&D to develop new, improved and sustainable technologies to meet customers' needs and demands.

Q4 2021: Ending the Year with Strong Sales

Order intake for the fourth quarter increased 4.9% year-on-year to CHF 673 million (Q4 2020: CHF 642 million). Group sales increased by 21.1% to CHF 758 million (Q4 2020: CHF 626 million).

Group operational EBITDA improved by 13.6% to CHF 128 million, or 16.9% of sales (Q4 2020: CHF 113 million, or 18.0% of sales). Q4 2021 Group operational EBIT was CHF 71 million, or 9.4% of sales (Q4 2020: CHF 61 million, or 9.8% of sales). Group Q4 unadjusted EBITDA was CHF 129 million, or 17.0% of sales (2020: CHF 108 million; 17.2%), and unadjusted EBIT was CHF 67 million, or 8.9% of sales (2020: CHF 53 million; 8.5%).

Dividends

Oerlikon is committed to providing attractive returns to shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility to invest in growth. In line with this strategy and based on strong performance, the Board will recommend to shareholders an ordinary dividend payout of CHF 0.35 per share at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on April 5, 2022, in Pfäffikon, Switzerland.

2022 Outlook: Continued Profitable Growth

Oerlikon will continue to expand its business in growth markets, leverage opportunities in recovering markets and exercise cost containment. The Group will continue to actively manage and mitigate any further impact from challenges stemming from short-term supply chain and COVID-19-related issues. For 2022, Group sales are expected to be around CHF 2.9 billion and the operational EBITDA margin to be around 17.5%.

New Group Leadership Structure as of July 1, 2022 with an Executive Chair Model to Support Strategic Focus of Oerlikon

After six years leading the company and ensuring its successful transformation, Roland Fischer, Oerlikon Group CEO, has announced his decision to step down for private reasons, effective June 30, 2022, in consultation and with the endorsement of the Board of Directors.

