- (PLX AI) - Bayer shares rose 3.4% after the company beat expectations on both sales and EBITDA, with strong top-line performance across all segments.
- • Guidance was also ahead of consensus, with outlook FY 2022 currency-adjusted sales EUR 46 billion vs. consensus EUR 45.4 billion
- • The guidance points to 3% upside to consensus, analysts at Bank of America said
- • There is positive risk/reward into the ongoing glyphosate Supreme Court Decision, while the valuation is attractive, BofA said
