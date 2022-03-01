Saniona AB: Saniona to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences

PRESS RELEASE

March1, 2022

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announcedthat it will present at multiple upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Redeye Investor Forum - Göteborg, Sweden

Date/Time: 10 March 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET / 19.00 CET

Presenter: Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer

Webcast Link: https://www.redeye.se/events/825158/investor-forum-goteborg

Aktiespararna Stockholm Share Day - Stockholm, Sweden

Date/Time: 14 March 2022, 11:00 a.m. EDT / 16.00 CET

Presenter: Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer

Webcast Link: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagen-stockholm-14-15-mars-2022

Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference - Virtual

Date/Time: 16 March 2022, 8:00 a.m. EDT / 13.00 CET

Presenter: Rami Levin, President and CEO

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/register.aspx?conf=oppenheimer20&page=sanion.st&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/sanion.st/3832038

ØU Life Science Investor Conference - Copenhagen, Denmark

Date/Time: 16 March 2022, 11:05 a.m. EDT / 16.05 CET

Presenter: Jørgen Drejer, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer (in Danish)

Webcast Link: no live webcast; recording will be available on Saniona website after event

Aktieinfo Life Science Conference - Copenhagen, Denmark

Date/Time: 4 April, 2022, 2:35 p.m. EDT / 20.35 CEST

Presenter: Jørgen Drejer, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. No live webcast; recording will be available on Saniona website after event

Aktiespararna Women's Night - Göteborg, Sweden

Date/Time: 25 April 2022

Presenter: Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer

Website Link: Not yet available

Redeye Orphan Drugs Seminar

Date/Time: 27 April 2022

Presenter: Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer

Website Link: https://www.redeye.se/events/825140/redeye-theme-orphan-drugs

As presenting times and live webcast links become available, they will be shared on the Saniona website in the Events & Presentations section: https://ir.saniona.com/events-and-presentations. Live webcasts will be available at the links provided. Subsequently, the recorded webcast events will be archived for approximately 90 days on Saniona's website.

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 1March2022.

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases for which there are a lack of available treatment options. The company's lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE, a database of more than 130,000 compounds, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona's proprietary ion channel modulators. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly-owned ion channel modulators, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders, and SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic and hematological disorders. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and a corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Attachment