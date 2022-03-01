- (PLX AI) - Beiersdorf FY sales EUR 7,600 million vs. estimate EUR 7,600 million.
- • FY EBIT EUR 993 million vs. estimate EUR 989 million
- • FY EBIT margin 13%
- • FY net income EUR 699 million
- • FY EPS EUR 3
- • The Group anticipates sales growth in the mid single-digit range in 2022
- • The consolidated EBIT margin from ongoing operations (excluding special factors) is expected to be around last year's level
- • Regardless of the skin care market's growth, Beiersdorf assumes it will still outperform the market
- • The Group expects the improvement in the global skin care market to continue in 2022
