Orion Oyj: Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2021, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report published

Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2021, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report published

Orion Group's Financial Statement documents for 2021 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/enand are attached to this release. The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Formatand are attached to this release.

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

