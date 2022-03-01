

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power (XPP.L), on Tuesday, reported profit before tax of £28.4 million or 113.8p per share compared to £35.7 million or 160.3p per share last year.



Adjusted profit before tax declined to £43.8 million from £44.3 million reported a year ago. On a per share basis, adjusted earnings dropped to 176.3p from 198.4p earned in the previous year.



Revenue for the year 2021 amounted to £240.3 million, up 10% at constant exchange rates from the previous year's revenue of £233.3 million. Revenue was up 3% at actual exchange rates.



Order intake increased by 33% to £343.4 million driven by all three sectors - continued momentum in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment sector, a strong recovery in Industrial Technology and normalisation of demand from the company's Healthcare customers following the exceptional COVID-19-related demand in 2020.



Further, the company noted that it enters 2022 with a record order book of £217.0 million, representing about 80% of analyst consensus 2022 revenue including impact from acquisitions as at 25 February 2022.



James Peters, Chair, commented, 'Our clear strategy and strong execution has helped us navigate well through what have been challenging markets of recent years, with 2021 being no exception... The Group also continued to invest in people, product and systems during the year, and this provides the platform for further growth in 2022 and beyond. The new financial year has started positively with our record order book offering greater visibility than normal.'







