JAGGAER has announced the immediate appointment of Justin-Sadler-Smith as its new Senior Vice President Sales, Europe.

The company simultaneously announced the departure of Mario Messuri, who has given the company more than 20 years of service, most recently as SVP Sales, Southern Europe. He will be replaced as Regional Vice President in Italy by Fabrizio Fassone, who joins from SAP. In a further appointment to JAGGAER's European leadership team, Jyoti Mangar joins as Director, Partner Alliance Management.

JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau commented, "Justin did a phenomenal job of stabilizing, maturing and growing Northern Europe throughout 2021, all the time guided by his laser focus on customer success. Under his watch, we have added some outstanding people to the organization, effective processes and disciplines have been put in place, and we achieved significant revenue growth, including some major sales wins. His consistent approach and strong leadership have given me the confidence to appoint Justin our leader across the entire continent of Europe."

Justin Sadler-Smith said, "The opportunities for JAGGAER in Europe are infinite. Customers and prospective customers have warmed to our vision of Autonomous Commerce, which makes me very excited to be working with organizations across the continent to deliver successful solutions to their procurement challenges."

Commenting on Mario Messuri's contribution to JAGGAER's growth in Italy and Southern Europe, Jim Bureau said, "On behalf of all of JAGGAER and specifically the Italian team, I would personally like to thank Mario for all his years of service. Thanks to his leadership and mentorship, we acquired more than 240 customers in Italy alone. In 2021 Mario also supported business development in France and Spain. Mario has been helping Justin and his team to ensure a smooth transition. We wish him all the best as he pursues his own business interests."

Fabrizio Fassone joins as Regional Vice President, Italy, from SAP where he was Head of Intelligent Spend Management for Italy and Greece. He previously occupied leadership positions with Microsoft and worked with IBM early in his career.

Jyoti Mangar will start at JAGGAER on March 1. She joins from Basware, where she led professional services and customer success for Central Europe. Jyoti previously worked for consultants PWC, KPMG and IBM in a variety of procurement technology and engagement roles.

"Europe is a vitally important continent for JAGGAER now and in the future, which is why we have taken action to strengthen the leadership team. Many of our clients there are technologically advanced and will be at the center of the Autonomous Commerce revolution that we are now leading," Bureau concluded.

