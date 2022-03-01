- (PLX AI) - BW LPG shares jumped 6.6% as a larger-than-expected dividend payment overshadowed lackluster results, analysts said.
- • BW LPG will pay $0.18 per share, 10% more than consensus expected
- • Q4 EBITDA of $79 million missed consensus of $91 million
- • EBITDA was slightly weak, but the dividend was higher than expected, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • BW LPG is well-capitalized and has significant cash that enables flexibility if the market becomes challenging, Kepler said
- • Kepler reiterates buy, with a price target of NOK 68
BW LPG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de