GlobeNewswire
01.03.2022 | 10:05
43 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Stillfront Group AB (13/22)

With effect from March 02, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 11, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SF TR                  
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017564016              
Order book ID:  251187                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from March 02, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Stillfront
Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up
until and including March 25, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SF BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017564024              
Order book ID:  251188                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
