Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Stillfront Group AB (13/22)

With effect from March 02, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 11, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SF TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017564016 Order book ID: 251187 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 02, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Stillfront Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 25, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SF BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017564024 Order book ID: 251188 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB