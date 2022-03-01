- (PLX AI) - Commerzbank raises targets for 2024.
- • Commerzbank targets revenues to increase to €9.1bn and operating result to €3bn in 2024
- • Commerzbank cost target for 2024 at €5.4bn
- • Commerzbank potential capital payout to shareholders of €3bn to €5bn
- • Commerzbank target for return on tangible equity (RoTE) for 2024 more than 7%
- • Commerzbank says exposure in Russia and Ukraine is manageable and has already been significantly reduced
- • Russian net exposure of EUR 1.3 billion corresponds to around 0.4% of Commerzbank's total exposure
- • Bank also has around €0.6bn Russia related exposure which consists mostly of pre-export financing of commodities
COMMERZBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de