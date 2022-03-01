- (PLX AI) - Ørsted shares, which had gained 30% since the Ukraine war began, fell more than 8% today as analysts at Bank of America said there was limited upside for the stock.
- • Renewable sector had gained since the war began, on the grounds that the crisis may prompt a faster transition to renewable energy and reducing dependency on Russian fossil fuels
- • But for Ørsted, this should mean little impact to already significant growth prospects, BofA said
- • The current share price is justified by the company's long-term fundamentals, but there is limited further upside and investors could find better value in RWE, BofA said
- • Ørsted price target cut to DKK 890 from DKK 905; recommendation remains neutral
