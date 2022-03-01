ITOCO Inc.: MOBILE LADS CORP., Announces the Formation of a Product Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2022 / MOBILE LADS, CORP. (OTC PINK:MOBO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adam Tapp as Head of Product Development.

In his new position, Mr. Tapp will be working with our research partners, in the cultivation and development of leading-edge psychedelic medications to aid in the treatment of mental health ailments.

Mr. Tapp has worked for 18 years as a paramedic in London, ON. This career in street level medicine has made him acutely aware of the need for change in the treatment of mental health challenges and our perceptions of therapeutic psychedelics.

Mobile Lads welcomes Mr. Tapp's experience with these medications and his understanding of the emotional traumas they can treat.

Mobile Lads has filed a Certificate of Amendment with Nevada State name change to Avail Scientific Inc. is pending.

