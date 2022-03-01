Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DAES ISIN: CA48311A2092 Ticker-Symbol: 3W3 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
08:03 Uhr
0,199 Euro
+0,001
+0,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2160,28214:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAIZEN DISCOVERY
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC0,199+0,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.