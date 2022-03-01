DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces 2021 IFRS results

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro Group announces 2021 IFRS results 01-March-2022 / 14:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RusHydro Group announces 2021 IFRS results

March 1, 2022. Moscow, Russia. RusHydro Group (hereinafter referred to as the "Group", ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Key highlights for 2021:

-- RUB 460,144 mn - total revenue (+7.1% y-o-y)

-- RUB 122,187 mn - EBITDA (+1.6 y-o-y)

-- 26.6% - EBITDA margin (-1.4 p.p. as compared to 2020)

-- 6.6% - increase in manageable cash cost* growth y-o-y

-- RUB 42,078 mn - net profit (-9.7% y-o-y)

-- RUB 78,394 mn - adjusted net profit (+16.9% y-o-y)

-- 1.1x - net debt**/EBITDA (0.99x in 2020)

Key highlights for 4Q 2021:

-- RUB 126,312 mn - total revenue (+6.7% y-o-y)

-- RUB 30,186 mn - EBITDA (+1.6% y-o-y)

-- 23.9% - EBITDA margin (-1.2 p.p. as compared to 4Q 2020)

-- RUB 27,550 mn - net profit (+84.8% y-o-y)

4Q and 2021/2020 highlights (in RUB mn)

4Q/21 4Q/20 chg. 2021 2020 chg. Revenue 126,312 118,360 6.7% 460,144 429,593 7.1% Operating expenses 103,210 97,595 5.8% 368,651 339,990 8.4% Other operating profit 87 240 -63.8% 2,852 1,151 147.8% Operating profit*** 23,189 21,005 10.4% 94,345 90,754 4.0% EBITDA**** 30,186 29,720 1.6% 122,187 120,268 1.6% Net profit -10,365 -13,864 -25.2% 42,078 46,607 -9.7% Net profit (adjusted) 27,550 14,908 84.8% 78,394 67,056 16.9%

Operating results

In 2021, electricity generation by RusHydro Group amounted to 126,528 GWh (-3.4%), including Boguchanskaya hydropower plant***** - 143,766 GWh (-3.3%).

Main factor affecting production was normalization of water inflows to main reservoirs of the hydropower plants of the Volga-Kama cascade, with simultaneous increase of inflows to the reservoirs in Siberia, Far East and Northern Caucasus above the normal level.

Detailed review of operational results is available at the Company's official website at:

http://www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/IR_news/114682.html

Key events

-- The Board of Directors appointed Victor Khmarin as Chairman of the Management Board, General Director ofthe Company and elected the new Management Board;

-- PJSC RusHydro and PJSC Polyus have signed a bilateral power purchase agreement for clean electricityproduced by Sayano-Shushenskaya HPP;

-- Conversion of Anadyrskaya CHPP from coal to natural gas has been completed, significantly reducing theimpact on the environment and improving the company's ESG profile;

-- Annual General Shareholders Meeting elected PJSC RusHydro's new Board of Directors and approved 2020dividends of RUB 0.0530482 per share (dividend yield of 6.4%);

-- RusHydro Group has entered into agreement with "Goal Number Seven", the Association of Energy MarketsParticipants that will certify RusHydro Group's generating facilities upon which issuance of green I-RECcertificates will take place. The certificates will acknowledge the origin of electricity that RusHydro Groupproduces from renewable energy sources;

-- The Board of Directors elected Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation -Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev as its Chairman.He has held the position of the Chairman of the Board of Directors since June 2015;

-- RusHydro Group has signed an agreement with LLC Transenergoprom to divest 100% share in JSC ChuvashskayaElectricity Sales Company for RUB 300 mn. The transaction has been concluded in September 2021;

-- RusHydro Group commissioned the first renewable energy power complex under the energy service agreement.The facility consisting of a modern 600 kW diesel power plant, 400 kW solar power plant and 125 kW energy storageunit will provide reliable electricity supply to remote village in Yakutia;

-- RusHydro Group and Sibur Holding have signed a power purchase agreement for supply of clean electricityproduced by Nizhne-Bureyskaya HPP to Amur Gas Chemical Complex;

-- RusHydro Group began construction of 23.4 MW Cherekskaya small HPP (earlier Psygansu small HPP) inKabardino-Balkarian Republic. The facility will go online in the 4th quarter of 2024. The facility has passedcompetitive selection of investment projects for construction of generating facilities using renewable energysources with guaranteed return on investment (DPM for renewables).

Revenue

Revenue breakdown in 4Q and 2021/2020 (in RUB mn)

4Q/21 4Q/20 chg. 2021 2020 chg. Electricity sales 75,290 71,212 5.7% 293,986 278,335 5.6% Incl. grants as per Resolution of the Russian Gov't No. 895****** 8,193 5,281 55.1% 30,777 26,977 14.1% Capacity sales 19,323 17,247 12.0% 68,460 60,415 13.3% Heat and hot water sales 14,403 13,413 7.4% 44,985 41,242 9.1% Other sales 10,767 9,487 13.5% 29,379 29,830 -1.5% Other government grants 6,529 7,001 -6.7% 23,334 19,771 18.0% Total revenue 126,312 118,360 6.7% 460,144 429,593 7.1%

In 2021, total revenue of the Group increased by 7.1% to RUB 460,144 mn as compared to 2020. The change is associated with the following key factors:

-- increase of RUB 8,849 mn mainly on the back of electricity sales volume growth and subsidies at Far Eastenergy companies segment******;

-- increase of RUB 6,777 mn in RusHydro Generation segment on the back of sales volume growth under capacitysupply agreements (DPM) following commissioning of Zaramagskaya HPP-1, Verkhnebalkarskaya, Ust-Dzhegutinskaya andBarsuchkovskaya small HPPs;

-- increase of RUB 5,478 mn in Retail segment following mainly at PJSC DEK and PJSC Krasnoyarskenerosbyt onthe back of tariff growth and increase in output;

-- increase of RUB 3,743 mn from heat and hot water sales on the back of tariff growth and increase in heatoutput including following commissioning of CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan in the end of 2020;

-- increase of RUB 1,342 mn on electricity sales in Hydropower segment following spot market price growth.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses breakdown in 4Q and 2021/2020 (in RUB mn)

4Q/21 4Q/20 chg. 2021 2020 chg. Employee benefit expenses 24,338 22,284 9.2% 83,783 80,182 4.5% Fuel expenses 25,434 19,474 30.6% 76,386 67,846 12.6% Purchased electricity and capacity 17,839 18,221 -2.1% 67,044 56,036 19.6% Third parties expenses and other 10,693 11,676 -8.4% 41,277 39,843 3.6% Grid company services 9,084 9,710 -6.4% 38,167 36,754 3.8% Depreciation 7,880 7,667 2.8% 31,339 28,902 8.4% Taxes other than on income 3,223 3,580 -10.0% 13,527 13,252 2.1% Other materials 3,414 3,767 -9.4% 11,678 12,062 -3.2% Water usage expenses 1,305 1,216 7.3% 5,450 5,113 6.6% TOTAL 103,210 97,595 5.8% 368,651 339,990 8.4%

Total operating expenses in 2021 as compared to the same period last year increased by 8.4% to RUB 368,651 mn due to the following factors:

-- increase in purchased electricity and capacity by RUB 11,008 mn mainly in Retail segment by PJSC DEKfollowing increase of purchased electricity compounded by change in supplier structure towards increase ofelectricity purchase from third parties following divestment of Primorskaya GRES;

-- increase in fuel expenses by RUB 8,540 mn mainly in JSC DGK following significant increase in thepurchase price of natural gas and coal and commissioning of CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan;

-- increase in employee benefit expenses by RUB 3,601 mn following indexation of salaries in accordance withexisting collective agreements;

-- increase in third parties expenses by RUB 2,601 mainly in JSC DGK following increase of expenses onpurchase and distribution of heat;

-- increase in depreciation expense by RUB 2,437 mn following commissioning of new facilities as well asmodernization at PJSC RusHydro's facilities;

-- increase in grid company services on electricity distribution by RUB 1,413 mn mainly in Retail segmentfollowing volume and tariff increase.

Profit

In 2021, the Group's net profit decreased by 9.7% to RUB 42,078 mn following recognition of impairment of property, plant & equipment, while adjusted net profit reached RUB 78,394 (+16.9%).

In the same period, EBITDA increased by 1.6% to RUB 122,187 mn.

Key indicators of financial position

As of December 31, 2021, the Group's assets decreased by RUB 11,548 mn or 1.2% to RUB 930,487 mn against December 31, 2020 mainly following decrease of other current assets on the back of cash on deposits.

As at the end of the reporting period, the Group's liabilities decreased by RUB 31,961 mn or 9.6% to RUB 301,134 mn as compared to December 31, 2020 mainly due to redemption of non-current debt.

Events after the reporting date

-- RusHydro's shares were included in category A of Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurssustainability indices - Responsibility and Transparency and Sustainability Vector.

The full financial statements are available on the Company's website at: http://www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/ reports

* Includes employee benefit expenses, fuel expenses, third parties expenses, other materials and other costs.

** Total net debt at the end of reporting period is calculated as the difference between financial debt and cash & cash equivalents (including bank deposits maturing in one year). Financial debt includes current debt, non-current debt (excluding interest payable), non-deliverable forward contract.

*** Operating profit is calculated as the difference between revenue, other operating income and operating expenses.

**** EBITDA is calculated as operating profit/loss excluding depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of property, plant and equipment, impairment of financial assets, profit / loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other non-cash items of operating income and expenses.

***** The Boguchanskaya hydropower plant is part of the Boguchanskiy Energy and Metals Complex (BEMO), a joint venture (JV) between RusHydro and UC RUSAL, and is not part of RusHydro Group. According to RusHydro's shareholding in the JV (50%), the results of the plant are reported in the official financial statements in "Share of results of associates and jointly controlled entities". Operations of the HPP have been put into the press-release for general reference.

****** In July 2017, the Resolution of the Russian Government No. 895 "On reaching basic rates (tariffs) for electric power (capacity) in the territories of the Far East Federal region (the "Far East")" became effective, under which rates for consumers in the territories of the Far East should be reduced starting from 1 January 2017 to the basic level of RUB 4.00 / kWh, from 1 January 2018 to RUB 4.30 / kWh, from 1 January 2019 to RUB 4.69 / kWh, from 1 January 2020 to RUB 5 / kWh. According to the Resolution of the Russian Government No. 1614-r of 28 July 2017, PJSC RusHydro was appointed as the recipient of a premium to the price for capacity provided by the Company in the price zones of the wholesale market under CCS agreements. The premium to the price for capacity is set in order to achieve the basic level of rates (tariffs) for electricity (capacity) planned for the next regulation period in the Far East constituent regions. Within the amounts defined by Resolution No. 1615-r of the Russian Government dated 28 July 2017, the Company translates the collected amounts of margin in the form of free-of-charge targeted contributions to the budgets of the respective regions. The Group companies being guaranteeing suppliers will receive compensation for the shortage of income related to the reduction of rates, through subsidies from the Far East constituent regions

About RusHydro

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements.

We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 146119 EQS News ID: 1291385 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291385&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 08:20 ET (13:20 GMT)