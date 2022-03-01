Observation status applied to AS Silvano Fashion Group shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-01 15:02 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 1, 2022 to apply observation status to AS Silvano Fashion Group shares (SFG1T, ISIN code: EE3100001751) based on the section 3.5.4.8. of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations in relation to material changes in issuer's market sector. Based on sub-sections of the clause 3.5. of the Supervision Rules of Nasdaq Tallinn, the Exchange has the right to add an observation status to a share and to the trading information displayed on the web site to draw the market participants' attention to significant circumstances related to a security or an issuer. According to Supervision Rules clause 3.5.4.8 the observation status can be added in the case of other circumstances related to the issuer or its securities that may have material influence, including but not limited to material changes in issuer's activities or market sector, unusual fluctuations or changes in the market price of issuer's securities. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.