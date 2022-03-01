Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
WKN: A0DKXK ISIN: EE3100001751 Ticker-Symbol: FQE 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
08:02 Uhr
1,115 Euro
-0,335
-23,10 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVANO FASHION GROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVANO FASHION GROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
01.03.2022 | 15:05
Observation status applied to AS Silvano Fashion Group shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-01 15:02 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 1, 2022 to apply observation status to AS
Silvano Fashion Group shares (SFG1T, ISIN code: EE3100001751) based on the
section 3.5.4.8. of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations in
relation to material changes in issuer's market sector. 

Based on sub-sections of the clause 3.5. of the Supervision Rules of Nasdaq
Tallinn, the Exchange has the right to add an observation status to a share and
to the trading information displayed on the web site to draw the market
participants' attention to significant circumstances related to a security or
an issuer. 

According to Supervision Rules clause 3.5.4.8 the observation status can be
added in the case of other circumstances related to the issuer or its
securities that may have material influence, including but not limited to
material changes in issuer's activities or market sector, unusual fluctuations
or changes in the market price of issuer's securities. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
