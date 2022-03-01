Clear Capital Calls on Companies to Join the Clear Capital Partner Network Focused on Appraisal Modernization

Enhanced program designed to accelerate adoption of modern appraisal solutions by lenders

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Clear Capital , a national real estate valuation technology company, today announced the expansion of its Clear Capital Partner Network , which aims to collaborate with innovative companies to help lenders accelerate the adoption of modern appraisals and other technology advancements. In collaboration with its partners, Clear Capital seeks to reduce friction of transformation and enable the vendor ecosystem with unique technology, data and analytics solutions.

Solutions include data and analytics to increase the certainty of desktop and hybrid appraisal fulfillment; mobile technology to enable digital property inspections and floor plans; managed data collection services with non-appraiser workforces; and automated appraisal QC and AI-powered photo review software.

"We believe that the entire ecosystem needs to be ready to handle change in order for lenders to fully adopt appraisal modernization solutions and pass on the benefits to every borrower in every neighborhood," said Kenon Chen , EVP of corporate strategy at Clear Capital. "What that means for Clear Capital is offering solutions that are battle tested to a wider group of industry players, including other valuation companies, because we trust in the benefits of the larger mission and its positive impact on homeowners."

Innovation for All

Clear Capital invites partners to join them in achieving a shared goal of bringing appraisals along on a digital transformation journey. Through Application Programming Interface (API) tools, partners can readily integrate modern valuation tools directly into their own systems to enhance their customers' experience. The company's suite of solutions that are now available industry-wide includes:

Modern Appraisal Solutions , a product suite of property data collection services that supports lenders and appraisal management companies performing desktop and hybrid appraisals, powered by teams of appraisers trained on modern solutions, certified property data collection specialists, and Clear Capital's customer success and support teams. This comprehensive program and suite of digital tools are the result of years of building strong partnerships with mortgage lenders and investors. Through Clear Capital's Modern Appraisal Solutions, appraisal companies are empowered to perform hybrid appraisals and desktop appraisals, bolstered by digital floor plans, property information, and analytics.

, a revolutionary mobile technology that automates floor plan sketch creation, calculates gross living area (GLA) aligned with American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards and digitizes property data collection. Square footage is the second-highest driver of a home's value (the first being location), and CubiCasa's technology helps minimize inconsistencies and variations in the property data collection and inspection process. This capability can be seamlessly integrated into existing partner mobile apps via an SDK. ClearCollateral® Review , a review system that automates collateral underwriting in compliance with internal credit policies and GSE guidelines. The system centralizes all analytical tools and property data required to review an appraisal and leverages machine learning to eliminate manual tasks including understanding over and under valuation risk, freeing up lenders to focus on a better borrower experience.

, a review system that automates collateral underwriting in compliance with internal credit policies and GSE guidelines. The system centralizes all analytical tools and property data required to review an appraisal and leverages machine learning to eliminate manual tasks including understanding over and under valuation risk, freeing up lenders to focus on a better borrower experience. ClearPhoto , as part of Clear Capital's ClearCollateral automated review suite, companies can access a powerful set of AI-driven rules that automates the review of property photos and ensures they are aligned with the appraisal data and sketch. ClearPhoto significantly reduces time spent identifying the photo-related error(s) by instantly checking for property photos' accuracy and quality.

Clear Capital aims to partner with innovative technology, reseller, and data companies across the mortgage and real estate industries. The company's current partners are forward-thinking real estate technology and services companies that share Clear Capital's commitment to streamlining the often-lengthy and labor-intensive homebuying process. To learn more about Clear Capital's partner program, visit ClearCapital.com/company/partners .

About Clear Capital:

Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes® - is embodied by more than 1,400 team members across four brands (Clear Capital, Clario, CubiCasa, and REO Network) and has remained steadfast since our first order in 2001.

