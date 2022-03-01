DJ Freelance.com: Persistently robust growth in France and internationally

Press release - 28 February 2022

Persistently robust growth in France and internationally

Q4 2021 revenue: EUR178m (+67%)

2021 published revenue: EUR502.4m (+55%)

2021 pro-forma revenue: EUR671m

Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), the leader in relationship management between businesses and their external talent, has published its consolidated revenue for financial year 2021 (period from 1 January to 31 December 2021).

Unaudited consolidated data (in EURm, French GAAP) 2021[1] 2020 Change 9-month revenue 324.3 217.7 +49% Q4 revenue 178.0 106.3 +67% 12-month revenue 502.4 324.0 +55%

(1) including Coworkees, TMC France and Helvetic Payroll, consolidated from 5 March, 1 July and 1 November 2021, respectively.

Q4 2021 revenue: reflecting an adapted offer and acquisition momentum

Freelance.com generated consolidated revenue of EUR178.0m in Q4 2021 versus EUR106.3m in Q4 2020, i.e. +67% year-on-year. This robust growth was driven by both the quality of business momentum (+31% organic growth) and the consolidation of Helvetic Payroll, a recently acquired Swiss company consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 1 November 2021.

Consolidated revenue for full-year 2021 amounted to EUR502.4m, up 55% compared to 2020 (+24% organic growth).

In France, Freelance.com delivered consolidated revenue of EUR406.5m in 2021, up 49% year-on-year, representing 81% of the Group's total consolidated revenue.

International revenue shot up 85% in 2021 to EUR96m, including Helvetic Payroll as of 1 November 2021.

Better-than-expected 2021 pro-forma revenue (EUR671m)

Pro forma revenue, which incorporates all revenue over 12 months for the entire scope of operation, came out at EUR671m, i.e. doubling 2020 published revenue and exceeding previously reported guidance.

The Group, having set the ambition of serving as an international freelancing expert, has completed strategic acquisitions, opening the door to new market segments and new geographic sectors.

Freelance.com confidently reiterates its targets

The momentum achieved over the course of 2021, combined with the favourable development of underlying activities and the full-year integration of offers and expertise gained from acquisitions, gives Freelance.com the confidence to reiterate its target of making 2022 another year for double-digit growth.

With a strong, tried-and-tested business model, the Group has confirmed its revenue guidance of EUR1 billion in the medium term.

Upcoming events:

-- 2021 annual results out Monday 25 April 2022;

-- Combined General Meeting on Friday 17 June 2022;

About Freelance.com Having secured a central position in the transformation of the labour market as the leader in relationship management between businesses and their external talent in France, Freelance.com relies on a community of 370,000 consultants and experts working as freelancers or in hyper-specialised SMEs. Freelance.com group offers a comprehensive range of services: sourcing expertise, external resource management, project management, wage portage, compliance, etc. With pro-forma revenue of EUR671m in 2021* and operations in France and multiple additional countries (Germany, England, Morocco, Singapore, Switzerland), Freelance.com is a leading player in the Future of Work with one clear purpose: to open up, simplify and secure relations between businesses and their external talent.

Name: FREELANCE.COM ISIN code: FR0004187367 Ticker: ALFRE Number of shares comprising the share capital: 55,508,669

FREELANCE.COM Claude TEMPE Vice-Chairman Port: +33 (0)6 60 51 60 06 ctempe@freelance.com Port: +33 (0)6 87 84 55 01

