ABEC, a global provider of engineered solutions and services for biotech manufacturing, today announced the completion of an expansion of its Fermoy, Ireland cleanroom for single-use disposable container (DC) manufacturing. The expansion increases total floorspace in Fermoy to 9,500 square feet and includes state-of-the-art automated manufacturing equipment. The expansion is fully operational and comes at a pivotal time for the biopharmaceutical industry as many customers cite lead times of a year or more from other suppliers.

The COVID-19 pandemic heightened the already growing demand for single-use manufacturing capacity, leaving many suppliers unable to meet delivery needs. In contrast, ABEC's DC delivery schedules have remained constant. ABEC attributes its foresight for increased capacity to its long-term commitment to understanding and acting on critical industry trends that best support customers' future needs. ABEC currently supplies DCs globally from its Fermoy facility and from another ISO-7 cleanroom in Bethlehem, PA USA. The Fermoy expansion exceeds current needed capacity, enabling ABEC to continue offering customers the fastest DC lead times in the industry. Despite unprecedented supply-chain shortages caused by COVID-19, ABEC has remained steadfast in its ability to provide reliable delivery timelines to support the large-scale, single-use manufacturing of vaccines and therapeutic proteins.

"ABEC's philosophy is unique in the industry because we have always strategically invested in capacity ahead of demand, supporting the long-term growth of the biopharmaceutical industry," said Scott Pickering, ABEC CEO and Chairman. "Our expansion in Fermoy further assures supply for current and future CSR customers."

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering engineered solutions and services for manufacturing in the biotech industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a customized, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info@abec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

