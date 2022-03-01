The CEO Today USA Awards celebrate the success, innovation and strategic vision of CEOs across a number of sectors and industries in the US. Each month, CEO Today Magazine interviews leading CEOs and discusses their business successes as well as the challenges they face. CEO Today Magazine is therefore ideally placed to identify the most successful, innovative and forward-thinking CEOs in business today.

The CEO Today Magazine USA Awards Winners Edition is Out Now (Photo: Business Wire)

The CEO Today research team combines annual reader voting data with an in-depth sector-by-sector research process which to help recognise American and international CEOs who are leading in their respective sectors and beyond.

CEO Today USA Awards Featured Winners

This year's CEOs of distinction include Kenneth Bateman, CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, who has tirelessly delivered quality medical service from the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic; and Jason Lee, whose work as head of DailyPay is overhauling the way Fortune 200 companies handle payroll.

Other winners include the likes of Dennis Postema, founder of Postema Capital and Motivation and Success TV, whose coaching and inspirational services are creating a generation of successful business leaders.

Exclusive interviews with each of these CEOs and more are included in this year's edition. We explore the challenges that they have faced to attain their success today and hear their advice for up-and-coming business leaders aspiring to reach the same heights.

At CEO Today, we are proud to present our 2021 USA Awards. Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists.

View the CEO Today USA Winners Edition here

