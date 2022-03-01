Stavvy Celebrates Hundredth Employee with Grand Opening of Boston Headquarters

Fintech welcomes workers back to Boston with modern new office space and grand opening celebration today

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Stavvy , the fintech company building the future of digital and remote collaboration for mortgage lending, today officially unveiled its new offices at 101 Federal Street in the heart of Boston's Financial District. The new space is designed for collaboration and to accommodate Stavvy's rapidly growing team, which just passed the 100th employee milestone. To help Stavvy welcome workers back to downtown Boston, Stavvy is holding a grand opening celebration today, complete with ribbon cutting and an open house.

Stavvy's new headquarters is built for the way work happens in 2022. In addition to being in the heart of the city, among other amenities, the space features a full kitchen, breakout rooms and teaming areas, an open concept plan, and private spaces for quiet work. Every team at Stavvy is also equipped to handle remote work, and Stavvy proudly boasts full-time employees from across the country. Having started 2021 with 17 employees, Stavvy is looking to continue its explosive growth and is currently hiring for dozens of roles.

"The entire Stavvy family is thrilled to be celebrating our tremendous growth and momentum with our gorgeous new headquarters," says Josh Feinblum, Chief Operating Officer & Cofounder, Stavvy. "We've accomplished amazing things by building a team of fearless pioneers that have proven we can be a different kind of company. We continue to strive to be a unique employer focusing on building our team with a culture-first approach. At Stavvy, our values are not just words on a wall, they run through the DNA of our company at every level and our space is designed to reflect this."

In just the past few months, Stavvy has launched new tools like Eligibility Engine , announced integrations with Covius and Flagstar Bank , partnered with CATIC to power its new eRemit digital features in PrepExpress, and earned a number of awards, including Boston's Best Tech Startup . In May 2021, Stavvy raised $40 million in its Series A fundraising round.

