Atos International: Atos strengthens its leadership team and onboards top-level executives

Atos strengthens its leadership team and onboards top-level executives

The Group further strengthens its foundations to accelerate return to growth

Paris, March1,2022 - Atos is pleased to announce the appointment of four top-level executives to strengthen its newly created Executive Board as the company accelerates its transformation cadence to resume its growth trajectory, optimize economic performance and ultimately create value for all its stakeholders. After resetting the financials on sound foundations and adapting the governance structure, these significant additions are the third major step in Atos' fast-paced relaunch, paving the way for the turnaround program the details of which will be announced at a Capital Market Day in May.

Philippe Oliva will be appointed Chief Commercial Officer, joining on April 1. Philippe is capitalizing on a strong international experience in the digital sector, having spent almost 20 years at IBM where he has notably served as Vice President for Integrated Technologies, then Cloud Services and Hybrid Services in North America. Philippe joins Atos from Eutelsat where he has been Chief Commercial Officer for the past four years.

Stéphane Lhopiteau will be appointed Chief Financial Officer, taking over from Uwe Stelter on May 1. Stéphane is looking back on a 30-year track record in leading executive positions in corporate finance in tech and large project-driven industries, having notably served as CFO of Naval Group, Deputy CFO of Thales and Chief Financial & Legal Officer of Areva / Orano.

Diane Galbe will be appointed Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer and General Secretary and will be also in charge of Mergers & Acquisitions, taking over from Alexandre Menais, joining on March 7. Diane joins Atos from Suez where she spent 15 years in leading corporate and business positions, serving most recently as Member of the Executive Committee and Senior Executive VP Group in charge of Strategy, Transformation and of the global Business Unit Smart & Environmental Solutions.

Jean-Philippe Poirault is appointed Head of Big Data & Security (BDS), effective March 1, taking over from Pierre Barnabé who will stay until the end of April to ensure a smooth transition. Jean-Philippe is a seasoned executive of the telecom and cloud industries, with extensive experience in leading international management positions at Nokia (Alcatel Lucent), Ericsson and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Since March 2020, he has served as EVP, Global Head of Telecom, Media and Technology at Atos.

In addition, Atos is pleased to announce the strengthening of two other strategic functions, members of the extended Group Management Committee:

Jean-Marie Pivard is appointed Head of Internal Audit & Enterprise Risk Management , with a double reporting to the CEO and the Chairman of the Board's Audit Committee as per the highest standards of governance practice. Jean-Marie can capitalize on over 30 years of experience in leading senior internal audit and risk management positions, including serving on the internal audit committee of the French Prime Minister and as Chairman of the Board of IFACI (Institut Français de l'Audit et du Contrôle Internes) during four years until 2021. Most recently he joined Atos from leading communications group Publicis, after extensive experiences at EY, Lafarge and Nexans.





is appointed , with a double reporting to the CEO and the Chairman of the Board's Audit Committee as per the highest standards of governance practice. Jean-Marie can capitalize on over 30 years of experience in leading senior internal audit and risk management positions, including serving on the internal audit committee of the French Prime Minister and as Chairman of the Board of IFACI (Institut Français de l'Audit et du Contrôle Internes) during four years until 2021. Most recently he joined Atos from leading communications group Publicis, after extensive experiences at EY, Lafarge and Nexans. Thomas Guillois is appointed Head of Investor Relations. In this capacity he will be reporting to the Group CFO. Thomas is looking back on a proven track-record of 10 years of experience as Head of Investor Relations and joins Atos from technical services company SPIE, after longstanding tenures at Vinci and EY.





Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Atos, comments: "I am delighted to welcome these world-class executives who will be a tremendous addition to the team. Their experience and leadership will be critical to accelerate Atos' business cadence and transformation pace and ultimately to orchestrate the rebound of the Group.

Their joining us also demonstrates that our new colleagues share my conviction that Atos has all assets at hand to get back on track, and first and foremost its highly dedicated and talented peoplearound the world. The Group holds leading positions in cyber security, high-performance computing, cloudand digital transformationwhich are the growth engines of today and tomorrow.

This is the third major step of Atos' relaunch, after reestablishing sound financial foundations and the adaptation of the Group's governance, evidencing our determination to undertake a high cadence transformation to put the company back on the track of growth and industry level performance that all our stakeholders can expect from us."

