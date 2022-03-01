The "Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Central and Eastern Europe data center market witnessed investments of USD 7.25 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 10.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.67 during 2022-2027.

Increasing data traffic has created additional demand for developing many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud computing services and applications will continue to grow across Central and Eastern Europe countries, leading to further development of large data centers in the market.

The market is driven by the rapid growth in cloud, IoT, AI, and ML, which are driving investments from data center service providers. In 2021, more than 25 data center projects were launched or were under construction in the Central and Eastern Europe region.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Several new data center investors namely, NTT Global Data Centers, DATA4, ClusterPower, Vantage Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, have announced multiple investments, thus aiding market growth for data centers.

Submarine cable investments will improve in-land connectivity and reduce latency, thereby boosting the market growth in Central and Eastern Europe. Russia is among the major countries working on improving in-land connectivity.

The government's interest to promote data center investments through the land for development, reducing electricity tariff, and renewable energy procurement will drive the market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The data center IT infrastructure market is growing due to the high consumption of Internet-based services. Technologies such as cloud, big data, and IoT are growing the demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. The market for IT infrastructure is increasing due to investments in hyperscale data centers, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

The data center market is witnessing high penetration of AI-based infrastructure solutions, which will drive overall growth due to exponential data generation driven by improvement in fixed broadband and wireless network connectivity to accelerate the market's growth.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Rapid development in connectivity and adoption of cloud and IoT have been strong enablers of the data center market industry growth in Russia. The deployment of a 5G network in major cities of Russia, including Moscow and Saint Petersburg, will increase the demand for data computation and data storage from connected devices in business and consumer segments.

Rapid investments in technology and network connectivity, favorable government support, the growing OTT and gaming market, GDPR implementation, and new cloud region announcements by hyperscale operators will be strong drivers for the Poland data center industry in the coming years.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Google, and Microsoft are expanding their presence with new cloud regions. As these providers already have a strong physical presence in metro cities in the country and are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure for the benefit of the market.

Flash storage arrays that match the performance requirement of Central and Eastern European enterprises will witness higher adoption in the market. Flash will become a mandatory storage platform for HPE, Dell, IBM, Huawei, Lenovo, NetApp, and Cisco are among the major revenue generators in the market.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5G to Boost Edge Data Center Deployment

Sustainable Initiatives Increase among Data Center Operators

Increased Adoption of AI-Based Infrastructure

Increasing Smart City Development and Other Government Initiatives

Cloud Connectivity to Drive Demand for Data Centers

Covid-19 on Data Center Market

IoT Big Data Drive Demand for Data Center

Data Center Investments Continue to Rise

Market Segmentation by Geography

Russia

Poland

Austria

Czech Republic

Other Central and Eastern Europe Countries

