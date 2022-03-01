DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 March 2022

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Conversion of 'C' shares to 'A' shares 1 28 Period of return: From: September To: February 2021 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 149,181 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last n/a return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 149,181 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 March 2022

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Savings Related Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 September To: 28 February 2021 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,071,635 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the n/a last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,071,635 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 March 2022

Name of applicant: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Name of scheme: Executive Share Option Scheme Period of return: From: 1 September To: 28 February 2021 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 721,855 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the n/a last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 721,855 Name of contact: Rachel Spencer, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 020 8996 2073

