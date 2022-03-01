Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, today reported the receipt of purchase orders, late yesterday, from a US customer totaling in excess of $10 million for delivery of Evertz solutions. The purchase orders reflect the continued adoption of Evertz IP based Software Defined Networking solutions including next generation EXE 3.0 high capacity routing cores which feature integrated network address translation, NATX IP switching fabrics, SCORPION media processing platforms, IP gateways, visualization and control including VUE-Anywhere.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" & "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the "Cloud".

Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited

Doug Moore, CPA, CA

(905) 335-3700

ir@evertz.com

